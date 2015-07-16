July 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between England and Australia on Thursday in London, England Australia 1st innings C. Rogers not out 158 D. Warner c Anderson b Ali 38 S. Smith not out 129 Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-1) 12 Total (for 1 wickets, 90 overs) 337 Fall of wickets: 1-78 D. Warner To bat: M. Clarke, A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 18 - 3 - 64 - 0(w-1) S. Broad 16 - 2 - 47 - 0(nb-1) M. Wood 16 - 3 - 56 - 0 M. Ali 22 - 3 - 82 - 1 B. Stokes 13 - 0 - 55 - 0 J. Root 4 - 0 - 23 - 0 A. Lyth 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle