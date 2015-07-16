July 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between England and Australia on Thursday in London, England
Australia 1st innings
C. Rogers not out 158
D. Warner c Anderson b Ali 38
S. Smith not out 129
Extras (b-4 lb-6 nb-1 w-1) 12
Total (for 1 wickets, 90 overs) 337
Fall of wickets: 1-78 D. Warner
To bat: M. Clarke, A. Voges, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
J. Anderson 18 - 3 - 64 - 0(w-1)
S. Broad 16 - 2 - 47 - 0(nb-1)
M. Wood 16 - 3 - 56 - 0
M. Ali 22 - 3 - 82 - 1
B. Stokes 13 - 0 - 55 - 0
J. Root 4 - 0 - 23 - 0
A. Lyth 1 - 1 - 0 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle