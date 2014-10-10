Cricket-India's Manohar resigns as ICC chairman
March 15 India's Shashank Manohar has resigned as chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC) due to personal reasons, the governing body said on Wednesday.
Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Pakistan and Australia on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan Innings A. Shehzad c Smith b Doherty 61 S. Ahmed c Maxwell b Johnson 65 A. Shafiq c Johnson b Lyon 29 Misbah-ul-Haq run out (Maxwell, Haddin) 15 U. Akmal c Smith b Johnson 5 F. Alam not out 20 S. Afridi c Smith b Johnson 2 W. Riaz b Richardson 2 R. Hasan run out (Smith, Haddin) 0 Z. Babar c Maxwell b Faulkner 6 M. Irfan run out (Haddin, Richardson) 0 Extras (lb-2 w-8) 10 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-126 A. Shehzad,2-130 S. Ahmed,3-159 Misbah-ul-Haq,4-168 U. Akmal,5-185 A. Shafiq,6-199 S. Afridi,7-203 W. Riaz,8-204 R. Hasan,9-213 Z. Babar,10-215 M. Irfan Bowling M. Johnson 10 - 0 - 40 - 3(w-3) K. Richardson 9.3 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-4) X. Doherty 10 - 0 - 44 - 1 J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 27 - 1 N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 19 - 0 Australia Innings D. Warner c Irfan b Hasan 29 A. Finch c S. Ahmed b Irfan 14 S. Smith c S. Ahmed b Babar 12 G. Bailey run out (Shehzad) 28 G. Maxwell c Shafiq b Babar 76 J. Faulkner not out 26 B. Haddin not out 17 Extras (lb-3 w-12) 15 Total (for 5 wickets, 43.2 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-22 A. Finch,2-39 S. Smith,3-72 D. Warner,4-157 G. Bailey,5-178 G. Maxwell Did not bat: M. Johnson, K. Richardson, X. Doherty, N. Lyon Bowling R. Hasan 10 - 0 - 68 - 1(w-2) M. Irfan 9.2 - 0 - 42 - 1 Z. Babar 10 - 1 - 52 - 2(w-3) S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-2) W. Riaz 2.2 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1) A. Shehzad 1.4 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Shozab Raza TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 5 wickets
* One-day specialist Doherty also calls time (Adds Voges' quotes)
March 15 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the second and final Test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh on Wednesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka won toss and decided to bat Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Rangana Herath (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Lakshan Sandakan Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (capt), Sabbir Rahman, Mosadd