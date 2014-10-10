Oct 10 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between Pakistan and Australia on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Pakistan Innings A. Shehzad c Smith b Doherty 61 S. Ahmed c Maxwell b Johnson 65 A. Shafiq c Johnson b Lyon 29 Misbah-ul-Haq run out (Maxwell, Haddin) 15 U. Akmal c Smith b Johnson 5 F. Alam not out 20 S. Afridi c Smith b Johnson 2 W. Riaz b Richardson 2 R. Hasan run out (Smith, Haddin) 0 Z. Babar c Maxwell b Faulkner 6 M. Irfan run out (Haddin, Richardson) 0 Extras (lb-2 w-8) 10 Total (all out, 49.3 overs) 215 Fall of wickets: 1-126 A. Shehzad,2-130 S. Ahmed,3-159 Misbah-ul-Haq,4-168 U. Akmal,5-185 A. Shafiq,6-199 S. Afridi,7-203 W. Riaz,8-204 R. Hasan,9-213 Z. Babar,10-215 M. Irfan Bowling M. Johnson 10 - 0 - 40 - 3(w-3) K. Richardson 9.3 - 0 - 43 - 1(w-4) X. Doherty 10 - 0 - 44 - 1 J. Faulkner 7 - 0 - 27 - 1 N. Lyon 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-1) G. Maxwell 3 - 0 - 19 - 0 Australia Innings D. Warner c Irfan b Hasan 29 A. Finch c S. Ahmed b Irfan 14 S. Smith c S. Ahmed b Babar 12 G. Bailey run out (Shehzad) 28 G. Maxwell c Shafiq b Babar 76 J. Faulkner not out 26 B. Haddin not out 17 Extras (lb-3 w-12) 15 Total (for 5 wickets, 43.2 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-22 A. Finch,2-39 S. Smith,3-72 D. Warner,4-157 G. Bailey,5-178 G. Maxwell Did not bat: M. Johnson, K. Richardson, X. Doherty, N. Lyon Bowling R. Hasan 10 - 0 - 68 - 1(w-2) M. Irfan 9.2 - 0 - 42 - 1 Z. Babar 10 - 1 - 52 - 2(w-3) S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-2) W. Riaz 2.2 - 0 - 7 - 0(w-1) A. Shehzad 1.4 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Shozab Raza TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 5 wickets