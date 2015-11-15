Nov 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on Sunday in Perth, Australia
Australia 1st innings 559 for 9 decl (D. Warner 253, U. Khawaja 121)
New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 140-2)
M. Guptill lbw b Starc 1
T. Latham c Smith b Lyon 36
K. Williamson c Johnson b Hazlewood 166
R. Taylor not out 235
B. McCullum b M. Marsh 27
B. Watling c Lyon b Starc 1
D. Bracewell c Nevill b Johnson 12
M. Craig not out 7
Extras (b-7 lb-10 nb-3 w-5) 25
Total (for 6 wickets, 129 overs) 510
Fall of wickets: 1-6 M. Guptill,2-87 T. Latham,3-352 K. Williamson,4-432 B. McCullum,5-447 B. Watling,6-485 D. Bracewell
To bat: M. Henry, T. Southee, T. Boult
Bowling
M. Starc 30 - 6 - 83 - 2
J. Hazlewood 27 - 2 - 98 - 1(nb-1)
M. Johnson 24 - 2 - 131 - 1(w-1)
N. Lyon 30 - 4 - 93 - 1
M. Marsh 15 - 1 - 73 - 1(nb-2)
S. Smith 3 - 0 - 15 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama