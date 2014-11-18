Cricket-Bangladesh lose late wickets after Chandimal ton
COLOMBO, March 16 Bangladesh lost four wickets in the final session to slump to 214 for five on day two of their second and final test against Sri Lanka on Thursday.
Nov 18 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Tuesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 243-3) T. Latham c S. Ahmed b R. Ali 137 B. McCullum c Masood b Adil 43 K. Williamson b Babar 32 R. Taylor c Masood b Shah 23 C. Anderson c Az. Ali b Adil 9 J. Neesham c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 17 B. Watling c sub b Az. Ali 39 M. Craig lbw b Babar 43 T. Southee b Babar 17 I. Sodhi not out 32 T. Boult c R. Ali b Babar 2 Extras (lb-9) 9 Total (all out, 156 overs) 403 Fall of wickets: 1-77 B. McCullum,2-153 K. Williamson,3-226 R. Taylor,4-245 C. Anderson,5-245 T. Latham,6-278 J. Neesham,7-346 B. Watling,8-348 M. Craig,9-387 T. Southee,10-403 T. Boult Bowling R. Ali 32 - 8 - 69 - 1 E. Adil 29 - 9 - 73 - 2 Z. Babar 45 - 8 - 137 - 4 Y. Shah 41 - 7 - 92 - 2 Az. Ali 9 - 1 - 23 - 1 Pakistan 1st innings S. Masood b Sodhi 13 T. Umar st Watling b Craig 16 Az. Ali not out 4 Y. Khan not out 1 Extras 0 Total (for 2 wickets, 19 overs) 34 Fall of wickets: 1-28 S. Masood,2-32 T. Umar To bat: Misbah-ul-Haq, A. Shafiq, S. Ahmed, Y. Shah, Z. Babar, E. Adil, R. Ali Bowling T. Boult 5 - 1 - 9 - 0 T. Southee 3 - 0 - 5 - 0 M. Craig 6 - 3 - 8 - 1 I. Sodhi 5 - 0 - 12 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft
RANCHI, India, March 16 Limited-overs specialist Glenn Maxwell's composed unbeaten 82 in the third test against India proved the explosive all-rounder has what it takes to succeed in the long format, Australia team mate Matt Renshaw said on Thursday.
RANCHI, India, March 16 India captain Virat Kohli will undergo scans on his injured right shoulder after missing much of the opening day's action in the third test against Australia, his team said on Thursday.