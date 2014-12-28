Dec 28 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Christchurch, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings 441 (B. McCullum 195, J. Neesham 85, K. Williamson 54) Sri Lanka 1st innings 138 (A. Mathews 50) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Overnight: 84-0) D. Karunaratne b Boult 152 K. Silva c Watling b Southee 33 K. Sangakkara c Watling b Boult 1 L. Thirimanne c Watling b Neesham 25 A. Mathews not out 53 N. Dickwella c Neesham b Boult 4 T. Kaushal not out 5 Extras (lb-19 nb-1) 20 Total (for 5 wickets, 125 overs) 293 Fall of wickets: 1-85 K. Silva,2-94 K. Sangakkara,3-181 L. Thirimanne,4-277 D. Karunaratne,5-287 N. Dickwella To bat: P. Jayawardene, D. Prasad, S. Eranga, S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 30 - 8 - 62 - 3 T. Southee 25 - 5 - 54 - 1 N. Wagner 27 - 6 - 67 - 0(nb-1) M. Craig 34 - 10 - 67 - 0 J. Neesham 7 - 2 - 20 - 1 B. McCullum 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Steve Davis Match referee: Chris Broad