June 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the seventh Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Bridgetown, Barbados
South Africa Innings
Q. de Kock not out 5
H. Amla not out 0
Extras (w-3) 3
Total (for no loss, 1 overs) 8
Fall of wickets:
Did not bat: F. du Plessis, A. de Villiers, J. Duminy, F. Behardien, C. Morris, W. Parnell, K. Rabada, M. Morkel, I. Tahir
Bowling
M. Starc 1 - 0 - 8 - 0(w-3)
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: No result