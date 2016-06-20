June 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the seventh Triangular Series match between Australia and South Africa on Sunday in Bridgetown, Barbados South Africa Innings Q. de Kock not out 5 H. Amla not out 0 Extras (w-3) 3 Total (for no loss, 1 overs) 8 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: F. du Plessis, A. de Villiers, J. Duminy, F. Behardien, C. Morris, W. Parnell, K. Rabada, M. Morkel, I. Tahir Bowling M. Starc 1 - 0 - 8 - 0(w-3) Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Jeff Crowe Result: No result