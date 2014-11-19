Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard in the third One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Wednesday in Canberra, Australia Australia Innings A. Finch b de Villiers 109 D. Warner c de Villiers b Philander 53 S. Watson c Miller b Behardien 40 S. Smith not out 73 G. Bailey c du Plessis b M. Morkel 12 M. Marsh c de Villiers b M. Morkel 22 M. Wade not out 8 Extras (lb-1 nb-4 w-7) 12 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 329 Fall of wickets: 1-118 D. Warner,2-189 S. Watson,3-242 A. Finch,4-264 G. Bailey,5-295 M. Marsh Did not bat: M. Starc, K. Richardson, X. Doherty, J. Hazlewood Bowling M. Morkel 10 - 0 - 84 - 2(nb-2 w-5) V. Philander 10 - 0 - 70 - 1(nb-2 w-1) D. Steyn 10 - 0 - 53 - 0(w-1) F. Behardien 8 - 0 - 39 - 1 I. Tahir 6 - 0 - 40 - 0 A. de Villiers 6 - 0 - 42 - 1 South Africa Innings H. Amla b Hazlewood 102 Q. de Kock c M. Marsh b Hazlewood 47 F. du Plessis c Warner b M. Marsh 17 R. Rossouw c Wade b Starc 2 A. de Villiers lbw b Richardson 52 F. Behardien c Finch b Hazlewood 12 D. Miller lbw b Starc 3 V. Philander c Finch b Starc 1 D. Steyn c M. Marsh b Starc 12 M. Morkel not out 0 I. Tahir retired hurt Extras (lb-5 nb-1 w-2) 8 Total (all out, 44.3 overs) 256 Fall of wickets: 1-108 Q. de Kock,2-143 F. du Plessis,3-148 R. Rossouw,4-224 A. de Villiers,5-226 H. Amla,6-231 D. Miller,7-238 V. Philander,8-252 D. Steyn,9-256 F. Behardien Bowling M. Starc 8 - 1 - 32 - 4(nb-1) J. Hazlewood 9.3 - 0 - 51 - 3(w-1) S. Watson 6 - 0 - 47 - 0 K. Richardson 8 - 0 - 49 - 1 X. Doherty 6 - 0 - 31 - 0 M. Marsh 7 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1) Referees Umpire: Simon Fry Umpire: Nigel Llong TV umpire: Billy Bowden Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 73 runs