Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates New Zealand 1st innings 403 (T. Latham 137; Z. Babar 4-137) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 34-2) S. Masood b Sodhi 13 T. Umar st Watling b Craig 16 Az. Ali b Sodhi 75 Y. Khan c Craig b Neesham 72 Misbah-ul-Haq c Taylor b Boult 28 A. Shafiq c Taylor b Southee 44 S. Ahmed not out 28 Y. Shah not out 1 Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-1) 4 Total (for 6 wickets, 109 overs) 281 Fall of wickets: 1-28 S. Masood,2-32 T. Umar,3-145 Y. Khan,4-195 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-220 Az. Ali,6-279 A. Shafiq To bat: Z. Babar, E. Adil, R. Ali Bowling T. Boult 22 - 8 - 46 - 1(nb-1) T. Southee 21 - 3 - 41 - 1 M. Craig 24 - 5 - 94 - 1 I. Sodhi 30 - 7 - 65 - 2 C. Anderson 7 - 0 - 26 - 0 J. Neesham 5 - 1 - 6 - 1 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft