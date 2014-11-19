Nov 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Wednesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
New Zealand 1st innings 403 (T. Latham 137; Z. Babar 4-137)
Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 34-2)
S. Masood b Sodhi 13
T. Umar st Watling b Craig 16
Az. Ali b Sodhi 75
Y. Khan c Craig b Neesham 72
Misbah-ul-Haq c Taylor b Boult 28
A. Shafiq c Taylor b Southee 44
S. Ahmed not out 28
Y. Shah not out 1
Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-1) 4
Total (for 6 wickets, 109 overs) 281
Fall of wickets: 1-28 S. Masood,2-32 T. Umar,3-145 Y. Khan,4-195 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-220 Az. Ali,6-279 A. Shafiq
To bat: Z. Babar, E. Adil, R. Ali
Bowling
T. Boult 22 - 8 - 46 - 1(nb-1)
T. Southee 21 - 3 - 41 - 1
M. Craig 24 - 5 - 94 - 1
I. Sodhi 30 - 7 - 65 - 2
C. Anderson 7 - 0 - 26 - 0
J. Neesham 5 - 1 - 6 - 1
Referees
Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Andy Pycroft