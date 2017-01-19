Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
Jan 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and England on Thursday in Cuttack, India India Innings L. Rahul c Stokes b Woakes 5 S. Dhawan b Woakes 11 V. Kohli c Stokes b Woakes 8 Y. Singh c Buttler b Woakes 150 M. Dhoni c Willey b Plunkett 134 K. Jadhav c Ball b Plunkett 22 H. Pandya not out 19 R. Jadeja not out 16 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-9) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 381 Fall of wickets: 1-14 L. Rahul,2-22 V. Kohli,3-25 S. Dhawan,4-281 Y. Singh,5-323 K. Jadhav,6-358 M. Dhoni Did not bat: R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, B. Kumar Bowling C. Woakes 10 - 3 - 60 - 4 D. Willey 5 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1) J. Ball 10 - 0 - 80 - 0(w-2) L. Plunkett 10 - 1 - 91 - 2(nb-1 w-4) B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 79 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 6 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) England Innings J. Roy b Jadeja 82 A. Hales c Dhoni b Bumrah 14 J. Root c Kohli b R. Ashwin 54 E. Morgan run out (Bumrah) 102 B. Stokes b R. Ashwin 1 J. Buttler st Dhoni b R. Ashwin 10 M. Ali b B. Kumar 55 C. Woakes b Bumrah 5 L. Plunkett not out 26 D. Willey not out 5 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-4) 12 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 366 Fall of wickets: 1-28 A. Hales,2-128 J. Root,3-170 J. Roy,4-173 B. Stokes,5-206 J. Buttler,6-299 M. Ali,7-304 C. Woakes,8-354 E. Morgan Did not bat: J. Ball Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 1 - 63 - 1 J. Bumrah 9 - 0 - 81 - 2(nb-1 w-1) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 45 - 1 H. Pandya 6 - 0 - 60 - 0 R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 65 - 3(w-2) K. Jadhav 5 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: India won by 15 runs
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.