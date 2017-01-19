Jan 19 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between India and England on Thursday in Cuttack, India India Innings L. Rahul c Stokes b Woakes 5 S. Dhawan b Woakes 11 V. Kohli c Stokes b Woakes 8 Y. Singh c Buttler b Woakes 150 M. Dhoni c Willey b Plunkett 134 K. Jadhav c Ball b Plunkett 22 H. Pandya not out 19 R. Jadeja not out 16 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-9) 16 Total (for 6 wickets, 50 overs) 381 Fall of wickets: 1-14 L. Rahul,2-22 V. Kohli,3-25 S. Dhawan,4-281 Y. Singh,5-323 K. Jadhav,6-358 M. Dhoni Did not bat: R. Ashwin, J. Bumrah, B. Kumar Bowling C. Woakes 10 - 3 - 60 - 4 D. Willey 5 - 0 - 32 - 0(w-1) J. Ball 10 - 0 - 80 - 0(w-2) L. Plunkett 10 - 1 - 91 - 2(nb-1 w-4) B. Stokes 9 - 0 - 79 - 0(w-1) M. Ali 6 - 0 - 33 - 0(w-1) England Innings J. Roy b Jadeja 82 A. Hales c Dhoni b Bumrah 14 J. Root c Kohli b R. Ashwin 54 E. Morgan run out (Bumrah) 102 B. Stokes b R. Ashwin 1 J. Buttler st Dhoni b R. Ashwin 10 M. Ali b B. Kumar 55 C. Woakes b Bumrah 5 L. Plunkett not out 26 D. Willey not out 5 Extras (lb-7 nb-1 w-4) 12 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 366 Fall of wickets: 1-28 A. Hales,2-128 J. Root,3-170 J. Roy,4-173 B. Stokes,5-206 J. Buttler,6-299 M. Ali,7-304 C. Woakes,8-354 E. Morgan Did not bat: J. Ball Bowling B. Kumar 10 - 1 - 63 - 1 J. Bumrah 9 - 0 - 81 - 2(nb-1 w-1) R. Jadeja 10 - 0 - 45 - 1 H. Pandya 6 - 0 - 60 - 0 R. Ashwin 10 - 0 - 65 - 3(w-2) K. Jadhav 5 - 0 - 45 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Anil Chaudhary Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge TV umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: India won by 15 runs