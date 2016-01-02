Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Nelson, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill lbw b N. Kulasekara 27 T. Latham c Chandimal b T. Perera 9 K. Williamson c&b Chameera 12 R. Taylor not out 20 H. Nicholls not out 4 Extras (nb-1 w-2) 3 Total (for 3 wickets, 9 overs) 75 Fall of wickets: 1-37 T. Latham,2-45 M. Guptill,3-53 K. Williamson Did not bat: M. Santner, L. Ronchi, I. Sodhi, A. Milne, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling D. Chameera 3 - 0 - 32 - 1(nb-1) T. Perera 2 - 0 - 13 - 1 N. Kulasekara 1 - 0 - 4 - 1 M. Siriwardana 2 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-2) J. Vandersay 1 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: No result
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.