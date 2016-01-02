Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Nelson, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill lbw b N. Kulasekara 27 T. Latham c Chandimal b T. Perera 9 K. Williamson c&b Chameera 12 R. Taylor not out 20 H. Nicholls not out 4 Extras (nb-1 w-2) 3 Total (for 3 wickets, 9 overs) 75 Fall of wickets: 1-37 T. Latham,2-45 M. Guptill,3-53 K. Williamson Did not bat: M. Santner, L. Ronchi, I. Sodhi, A. Milne, M. Henry, M. McClenaghan Bowling D. Chameera 3 - 0 - 32 - 1(nb-1) T. Perera 2 - 0 - 13 - 1 N. Kulasekara 1 - 0 - 4 - 1 M. Siriwardana 2 - 0 - 11 - 0(w-2) J. Vandersay 1 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Michael Gough Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: No result