Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Saturday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings K. Silva c Smith b Starc 0 D. Karunaratne b Starc 7 K. Perera c Smith b Lyon 16 K. Mendis c Smith b Starc 1 A. Mathews c Starc b Lyon 1 D. Chandimal not out 64 D. de Silva not out 116 Extras (b-4 lb-5) 9 Total (for 5 wickets, 90 overs) 214 Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Silva,2-21 K. Perera,3-23 D. Karunaratne,4-24 A. Mathews,5-26 K. Mendis To bat: D. Perera, R. Herath, L. Sandakan, S. Lakmal Bowling M. Starc 18 - 7 - 47 - 3 J. Hazlewood 11 - 3 - 27 - 0 N. Lyon 34 - 9 - 72 - 2 J. Holland 21 - 5 - 34 - 0 M. Marsh 5 - 0 - 20 - 0 S. Smith 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad