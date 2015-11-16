Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Australia and New Zealand on Monday in Perth, Australia Australia 1st innings 559 for 9 decl (D. Warner 253, U. Khawaja 121) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 510-6) M. Guptill lbw b Starc 1 T. Latham c Smith b Lyon 36 K. Williamson c Johnson b Hazlewood 166 R. Taylor c sub b Lyon 290 B. McCullum b M. Marsh 27 B. Watling c Lyon b Starc 1 D. Bracewell c Nevill b Johnson 12 M. Craig c Johnson b Lyon 15 M. Henry b Starc 6 T. Southee c&b Starc 21 T. Boult not out 23 Extras (b-7 lb-11 nb-3 w-5) 26 Total (all out, 153.5 overs) 624 Fall of wickets: 1-6 M. Guptill,2-87 T. Latham,3-352 K. Williamson,4-432 B. McCullum,5-447 B. Watling,6-485 D. Bracewell,7-525 M. Craig,8-554 M. Henry,9-587 T. Southee,10-624 R. Taylor Bowling M. Starc 37 - 7 - 119 - 4 J. Hazlewood 32 - 2 - 134 - 1(nb-1) M. Johnson 28 - 2 - 157 - 1(w-1) N. Lyon 37.5 - 6 - 107 - 3 M. Marsh 15 - 1 - 73 - 1(nb-2) S. Smith 4 - 0 - 16 - 0 Australia 2nd innings J. Burns c Taylor b Southee 0 D. Warner c Latham b Boult 24 S. Smith not out 131 A. Voges not out 101 Extras (nb-1 w-1) 2 Total (for 2 wickets, 63 overs) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-8 J. Burns,2-46 D. Warner To bat: U. Khawaja, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling T. Southee 13 - 3 - 40 - 1 T. Boult 10 - 0 - 50 - 1 D. Bracewell 10 - 3 - 34 - 0 M. Henry 12 - 3 - 45 - 0(w-1) M. Craig 17 - 0 - 81 - 0(nb-1) K. Williamson 1 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Roshan Mahanama