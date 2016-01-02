Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Saturday in Cape Town, South Africa England 1st innings A. Cook c Morris b Rabada 27 A. Hales c de Villiers b M. Morkel 60 N. Compton c Bavuma b Rabada 45 J. Root c de Kock b Morris 50 J. Taylor c de Kock b Rabada 0 B. Stokes not out 74 J. Bairstow not out 39 Extras (b-10 lb-1 nb-4 w-7) 22 Total (for 5 wickets, 87 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-55 A. Cook,2-129 A. Hales,3-167 N. Compton,4-167 J. Taylor,5-223 J. Root To bat: M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Morkel 18 - 3 - 51 - 1(w-1) C. Morris 22 - 3 - 99 - 1 K. Rabada 19 - 2 - 74 - 3(nb-4 w-2) D. Piedt 21 - 5 - 63 - 0 S. van Zyl 5 - 0 - 12 - 0 D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.