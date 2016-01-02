Jan 2 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Saturday in Cape Town, South Africa England 1st innings A. Cook c Morris b Rabada 27 A. Hales c de Villiers b M. Morkel 60 N. Compton c Bavuma b Rabada 45 J. Root c de Kock b Morris 50 J. Taylor c de Kock b Rabada 0 B. Stokes not out 74 J. Bairstow not out 39 Extras (b-10 lb-1 nb-4 w-7) 22 Total (for 5 wickets, 87 overs) 317 Fall of wickets: 1-55 A. Cook,2-129 A. Hales,3-167 N. Compton,4-167 J. Taylor,5-223 J. Root To bat: M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Morkel 18 - 3 - 51 - 1(w-1) C. Morris 22 - 3 - 99 - 1 K. Rabada 19 - 2 - 74 - 3(nb-4 w-2) D. Piedt 21 - 5 - 63 - 0 S. van Zyl 5 - 0 - 12 - 0 D. Elgar 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle