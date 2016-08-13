Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the fourth and final Test between England and Pakistan on Saturday in London, England England 1st innings 328 (M. Ali 108, J. Bairstow 55; S. Khan 5-68) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 340-6) S. Aslam lbw b Broad 3 Az. Ali c Bairstow b Ali 49 Y. Shah c Root b Finn 26 A. Shafiq c Broad b Finn 109 Y. Khan lbw b Anderson 218 Misbah-ul-Haq c Hales b Woakes 15 I. Ahmed c Ali b Woakes 4 S. Ahmed c Bairstow b Woakes 44 W. Riaz st Bairstow b Ali 4 M. Amir not out 39 So. Khan c Broad b Finn 2 Extras (b-18 lb-6 nb-2 w-3) 29 Total (all out, 146 overs) 542 Fall of wickets: 1-3 S. Aslam,2-52 Y. Shah,3-127 Az. Ali,4-277 A. Shafiq,5-316 Misbah-ul-Haq,6-320 I. Ahmed,7-397 S. Ahmed,8-434 W. Riaz,9-531 Y. Khan,10-542 So. Khan Bowling J. Anderson 29 - 10 - 78 - 1 S. Broad 29 - 5 - 99 - 1(nb-1 w-1) S. Finn 30 - 1 - 110 - 3(w-2) C. Woakes 30 - 8 - 82 - 3 M. Ali 23 - 1 - 128 - 2(nb-1) J. Root 5 - 0 - 21 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Cook c I. Ahmed b Riaz 7 A. Hales lbw b Shah 12 J. Root lbw b Shah 39 J. Vince c Misbah-ul-Haq b Shah 0 G. Ballance not out 4 J. Bairstow not out 14 Extras (b-4 lb-5 nb-3) 12 Total (for 4 wickets, 31 overs) 88 Fall of wickets: 1-14 A. Cook,2-49 A. Hales,3-55 J. Vince,4-74 J. Root To bat: C. Woakes, M. Ali, S. Broad, S. Finn, J. Anderson Bowling M. Amir 10 - 3 - 30 - 0 So. Khan 8 - 2 - 18 - 0 W. Riaz 4 - 0 - 15 - 1(nb-3) Y. Shah 7 - 1 - 15 - 3 I. Ahmed 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Joel Wilson Match referee: Richie Richardson