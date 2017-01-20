Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Jan 20 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Friday in Christchurch, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings T. Iqbal c Watling b Southee 5 S. Sarkar c de Grandhomme b Boult 86 Mahmudullah c Watling b Boult 19 S. Al Hasan c Watling b Southee 59 Sa. Rahman c Southee b Boult 7 N. Shanto c Raval b Southee 18 N. Hasan c Watling b Boult 47 M. Hasan b Wagner 10 T. Ahmed c Williamson b Southee 8 K. Rabbi lbw b Southee 2 R. Hossain not out 16 Extras (b-4 lb-2 nb-1 w-5) 12 Total (all out, 84.3 overs) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-7 T. Iqbal,2-38 Mahmudullah,3-165 S. Sarkar,4-177 Sa. Rahman,5-179 S. Al Hasan,6-232 N. Shanto,7-248 M. Hasan,8-257 T. Ahmed,9-273 N. Hasan,10-289 K. Rabbi Bowling T. Boult 24 - 4 - 87 - 4 T. Southee 28.3 - 7 - 94 - 5(w-1) C. de Grandhomme 14 - 4 - 58 - 0(nb-1) N. Wagner 18 - 1 - 44 - 1 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Javagal Srinath
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.