Nov 20 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Thursday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates New Zealand 1st innings 403 (T. Latham 137; Z. Babar 4-137) Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 281-6) S. Masood b Sodhi 13 T. Umar st Watling b Craig 16 Az. Ali b Sodhi 75 Y. Khan c Craig b Neesham 72 Misbah-ul-Haq c Taylor b Boult 28 A. Shafiq c Taylor b Southee 44 S. Ahmed c&b B. McCullum 112 Y. Shah c Watling b Southee 2 E. Adil lbw b Southee 0 Z. Babar c Watling b Boult 5 R. Ali not out 16 Extras (b-7 lb-2 nb-1) 10 Total (all out, 147 overs) 393 Fall of wickets: 1-28 S. Masood,2-32 T. Umar,3-145 Y. Khan,4-195 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-220 Az. Ali,6-279 A. Shafiq,7-285 Y. Shah,8-287 E. Adil,9-312 Z. Babar,10-393 S. Ahmed Bowling T. Boult 30 - 8 - 69 - 2(nb-1) T. Southee 30 - 5 - 67 - 3 M. Craig 28 - 5 - 117 - 1 I. Sodhi 39 - 9 - 92 - 2 C. Anderson 7 - 0 - 26 - 0 J. Neesham 11 - 2 - 12 - 1 B. McCullum 2 - 1 - 1 - 1 New Zealand 2nd innings T. Latham c Shafiq b Shah 9 B. McCullum lbw b Babar 45 K. Williamson c Umar b Babar 11 R. Taylor not out 77 C. Anderson b Shah 0 J. Neesham b Babar 11 B. Watling c Shafiq b Shah 11 M. Craig not out 0 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (for 6 wickets, 48.2 overs) 167 Fall of wickets: 1-42 T. Latham,2-63 K. Williamson,3-78 B. McCullum,4-79 C. Anderson,5-125 J. Neesham,6-166 B. Watling To bat: T. Southee, I. Sodhi, T. Boult Bowling Az. Ali 4 - 0 - 19 - 0 E. Adil 5 - 1 - 20 - 0 Z. Babar 21.2 - 5 - 60 - 3 Y. Shah 18 - 1 - 65 - 3 Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft