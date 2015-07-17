July 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between England and Australia on Friday in London, England Australia 1st innings (Overnight: 337-1) C. Rogers b Broad 173 D. Warner c Anderson b Ali 38 S. Smith lbw b Root 215 M. Clarke c Ballance b Wood 7 A. Voges c Buttler b Broad 25 M. Marsh b Broad 12 P. Nevill c Ali b Root 45 M. Johnson c Anderson b Broad 15 M. Starc not out 12 Extras (b-8 lb-14 nb-1 w-1) 24 Total (for 8 wickets declared, 149 overs) 566 Fall of wickets: 1-78 D. Warner,2-362 C. Rogers,3-383 M. Clarke,4-426 A. Voges,5-442 M. Marsh,6-533 S. Smith,7-536 P. Nevill,8-566 M. Johnson Did not bat: J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon Bowling J. Anderson 26 - 4 - 99 - 0(w-1) S. Broad 27 - 5 - 83 - 4(nb-1) M. Wood 28 - 7 - 92 - 1 M. Ali 36 - 4 - 138 - 1 B. Stokes 19 - 2 - 77 - 0 J. Root 12 - 0 - 55 - 2 A. Lyth 1 - 1 - 0 - 0 England 1st innings A. Lyth c Nevill b Starc 0 A. Cook not out 21 G. Ballance b Johnson 23 I. Bell b Hazlewood 1 J. Root c Nevill b Johnson 1 B. Stokes not out 38 Extras (lb-1) 1 Total (for 4 wickets, 29 overs) 85 Fall of wickets: 1-0 A. Lyth,2-28 G. Ballance,3-29 I. Bell,4-30 J. Root To bat: J. Buttler, M. Ali, S. Broad, M. Wood, J. Anderson Bowling M. Starc 7 - 0 - 29 - 1 J. Hazlewood 10 - 1 - 22 - 1 M. Johnson 6 - 3 - 16 - 2 N. Lyon 4 - 1 - 14 - 0 M. Marsh 2 - 1 - 3 - 0 Referees Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena Umpire: Marais Erasmus TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle