Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and South Africa on Monday in Bangalore, India
South Africa 1st innings 214 (A. de Villiers 85; R. Jadeja 4-50, R. Ashwin 4-70)
India 1st innings (Overnight: 80-0)
M. Vijay not out 28
S. Dhawan not out 45
Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7
Total (for no loss, 22 overs) 80
Fall of wickets:
To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron
Bowling
M. Morkel 7 - 1 - 23 - 0(nb-3)
K. Abbott 6 - 1 - 18 - 0
K. Rabada 5 - 1 - 17 - 0
J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
I. Tahir 2 - 0 - 9 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Richard Kettleborough
TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin
Match referee: Jeff Crowe