Nov 16 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the second Test between India and South Africa on Monday in Bangalore, India South Africa 1st innings 214 (A. de Villiers 85; R. Jadeja 4-50, R. Ashwin 4-70) India 1st innings (Overnight: 80-0) M. Vijay not out 28 S. Dhawan not out 45 Extras (b-4 nb-3) 7 Total (for no loss, 22 overs) 80 Fall of wickets: To bat: C. Pujara, V. Kohli, A. Rahane, W. Saha, R. Jadeja, S. Binny, R. Ashwin, I. Sharma, V. Aaron Bowling M. Morkel 7 - 1 - 23 - 0(nb-3) K. Abbott 6 - 1 - 18 - 0 K. Rabada 5 - 1 - 17 - 0 J. Duminy 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 I. Tahir 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Richard Kettleborough TV umpire: Chettithody Shamsuddin Match referee: Jeff Crowe