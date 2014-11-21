Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Melbourne, Australia South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c&b Maxwell 17 H. Amla c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 18 F. du Plessis c Wade b Cummins 28 A. de Villiers c Smith b Cummins 91 D. Miller c Smith b Faulkner 45 F. Behardien run out (Warner) 22 R. McLaren c Wade b Starc 13 R. Peterson b Faulkner 11 W. Parnell not out 3 D. Steyn not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-5 w-9) 19 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-28 H. Amla,2-70 Q. de Kock,3-77 F. du Plessis,4-199 D. Miller,5-230 A. de Villiers,6-246 R. McLaren,7-261 R. Peterson,8-262 F. Behardien Did not bat: K. Abbott Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-3) N. Coulter-Nile 3 - 0 - 16 - 1(w-1) P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-5) G. Maxwell 9 - 0 - 43 - 1 S. Watson 5 - 0 - 25 - 0 J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 45 - 2 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 27 - 0 Australia Innings A. Finch c du Plessis b Parnell 22 D. Warner lbw b Abbott 4 S. Watson c de Kock b McLaren 19 S. Smith b Peterson 104 G. Bailey c de Kock b Steyn 16 G. Maxwell c Amla b Steyn 2 M. Wade c McLaren b Parnell 52 J. Faulkner not out 34 P. Cummins not out 1 Extras (b-5 lb-2 nb-1 w-6) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 49 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-8 D. Warner,2-43 S. Watson,3-48 A. Finch,4-86 G. Bailey,5-98 G. Maxwell,6-219 M. Wade,7-267 S. Smith Did not bat: N. Coulter-Nile, M. Starc Bowling D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 47 - 2 K. Abbott 10 - 0 - 43 - 1 R. McLaren 10 - 0 - 62 - 1(w-1) W. Parnell 9 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-1 w-3) R. Peterson 8 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-1) F. Behardien 3 - 0 - 13 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: John Ward TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 3 wickets