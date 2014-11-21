UPDATE 1-Cricket-Broom to replace Taylor in NZ squad for second test
* Boult improving but still to be monitored (Adds replacement, details, quotes)
Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fourth One Day International between Australia and South Africa on Friday in Melbourne, Australia South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c&b Maxwell 17 H. Amla c Cummins b Coulter-Nile 18 F. du Plessis c Wade b Cummins 28 A. de Villiers c Smith b Cummins 91 D. Miller c Smith b Faulkner 45 F. Behardien run out (Warner) 22 R. McLaren c Wade b Starc 13 R. Peterson b Faulkner 11 W. Parnell not out 3 D. Steyn not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-5 w-9) 19 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 267 Fall of wickets: 1-28 H. Amla,2-70 Q. de Kock,3-77 F. du Plessis,4-199 D. Miller,5-230 A. de Villiers,6-246 R. McLaren,7-261 R. Peterson,8-262 F. Behardien Did not bat: K. Abbott Bowling M. Starc 10 - 0 - 40 - 1(w-3) N. Coulter-Nile 3 - 0 - 16 - 1(w-1) P. Cummins 10 - 0 - 61 - 2(w-5) G. Maxwell 9 - 0 - 43 - 1 S. Watson 5 - 0 - 25 - 0 J. Faulkner 10 - 0 - 45 - 2 S. Smith 3 - 0 - 27 - 0 Australia Innings A. Finch c du Plessis b Parnell 22 D. Warner lbw b Abbott 4 S. Watson c de Kock b McLaren 19 S. Smith b Peterson 104 G. Bailey c de Kock b Steyn 16 G. Maxwell c Amla b Steyn 2 M. Wade c McLaren b Parnell 52 J. Faulkner not out 34 P. Cummins not out 1 Extras (b-5 lb-2 nb-1 w-6) 14 Total (for 7 wickets, 49 overs) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-8 D. Warner,2-43 S. Watson,3-48 A. Finch,4-86 G. Bailey,5-98 G. Maxwell,6-219 M. Wade,7-267 S. Smith Did not bat: N. Coulter-Nile, M. Starc Bowling D. Steyn 9 - 0 - 47 - 2 K. Abbott 10 - 0 - 43 - 1 R. McLaren 10 - 0 - 62 - 1(w-1) W. Parnell 9 - 0 - 52 - 2(nb-1 w-3) R. Peterson 8 - 0 - 44 - 1(w-1) F. Behardien 3 - 0 - 13 - 0(w-1) Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: John Ward TV umpire: Nigel Llong Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: Australia won by 3 wickets
* NZ's Taylor out of second game, Boult a concern (Adds details, quotes)
March 12 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the first Test between New Zealand and South Africa on Sunday in Dunedin, New Zealand South Africa 1st innings 308 (D. Elgar 140, T. Bavuma 64, F. du Plessis 52; T. Boult 4-64) New Zealand 1st innings 341 (K. Williamson 130, J. Raval 52, B. Watling 50; K. Maharaj 5-94) South Africa 2nd innings (Overnight: 224-6) S. Cook c Watling b Boult 0 D. Elgar c Williams