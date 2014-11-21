Nov 21 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between Pakistan and New Zealand on Friday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates New Zealand 1st innings 403 (T. Latham 137; Z. Babar 4-137) Pakistan 1st innings 393 (S. Ahmed 112, A. Ali 75, Y. Khan 72) New Zealand 2nd innings (Overnight: 167-6) T. Latham c Shafiq b Shah 9 B. McCullum lbw b Babar 45 K. Williamson c Umar b Babar 11 R. Taylor st S. Ahmed b Shah 104 C. Anderson b Shah 0 J. Neesham b Babar 11 B. Watling c Shafiq b Shah 11 M. Craig c R. Ali b Shah 34 T. Southee c Az. Ali b Babar 20 I. Sodhi not out 2 Extras (lb-3) 3 Total (for 9 wickets declared, 64.5 overs) 250 Fall of wickets: 1-42 T. Latham,2-63 K. Williamson,3-78 B. McCullum,4-79 C. Anderson,5-125 J. Neesham,6-166 B. Watling,7-226 M. Craig,8-228 R. Taylor,9-250 T. Southee Did not bat: T. Boult Bowling R. Ali 8 - 0 - 39 - 0 E. Adil 8 - 1 - 33 - 0 Z. Babar 27.5 - 5 - 96 - 4 Y. Shah 21 - 1 - 79 - 5 Pakistan 2nd innings (Target: 261 runs) S. Masood lbw b Boult 40 T. Umar c Watling b Southee 4 Az. Ali c Neesham b Craig 24 Y. Khan c Taylor b Craig 44 Misbah-ul-Haq c Watling b Boult 0 A. Shafiq not out 41 S. Ahmed not out 24 Extras (b-15 lb-2 nb-1 w-1) 19 Total (for 5 wickets, 67 overs) 196 Fall of wickets: 1-8 T. Umar,2-70 Az. Ali,3-73 S. Masood,4-75 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-149 Y. Khan Did not bat: Y. Shah, Z. Babar, E. Adil, R. Ali Bowling T. Boult 10 - 6 - 12 - 2 T. Southee 11 - 3 - 21 - 1 M. Craig 17 - 3 - 66 - 2 I. Sodhi 21 - 5 - 63 - 0 C. Anderson 3 - 1 - 4 - 0(w-1) J. Neesham 2 - 1 - 1 - 0 B. McCullum 3 - 0 - 12 - 0(nb-1) Referees Umpire: Ranmor Martinesz Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: Draw