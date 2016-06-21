June 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the first One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Nottingham, England Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera c Roy b Willey 24 D. Gunathilaka c Bairstow b Willey 9 K. Mendis c Buttler b Woakes 17 D. Chandimal c Woakes b Ali 37 A. Mathews c Woakes b Plunkett 73 S. Prasanna c&b Woakes 59 U. Tharanga c Buttler b Plunkett 3 D. Shanaka run out (Plunkett, Willey) 20 F. Maharoof not out 31 S. Lakmal run out (Willey, Woakes) 7 Extras (lb-2 nb-1 w-3) 6 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-27 D. Gunathilaka,2-50 K. Perera,3-56 K. Mendis,4-120 D. Chandimal,5-188 S. Prasanna,6-197 U. Tharanga,7-225 D. Shanaka,8-266 A. Mathews,9-286 S. Lakmal Did not bat: N. Pradeep Bowling C. Woakes 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-2) D. Willey 10 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 36 - 0 L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 67 - 2(nb-1) M. Ali 10 - 0 - 69 - 1 England Innings J. Roy lbw b Mathews 3 A. Hales c K. Perera b Lakmal 4 J. Root b Mathews 2 E. Morgan c Chandimal b Pradeep 43 J. Bairstow c Gunathilaka b Lakmal 3 J. Buttler c Shanaka b Prasanna 93 M. Ali b Pradeep 7 C. Woakes not out 95 D. Willey c K. Mendis b Maharoof 7 L. Plunkett not out 22 Extras (lb-2 w-5) 7 Total (for 8 wickets, 50 overs) 286 Fall of wickets: 1-3 J. Roy,2-7 A. Hales,3-17 J. Root,4-30 J. Bairstow,5-72 E. Morgan,6-82 M. Ali,7-220 J. Buttler,8-235 D. Willey Did not bat: A. Rashid Bowling S. Lakmal 10 - 0 - 65 - 2(w-3) A. Mathews 6 - 0 - 22 - 2 D. Shanaka 3 - 0 - 21 - 0 N. Pradeep 10 - 0 - 64 - 2(w-1) F. Maharoof 10 - 0 - 59 - 1 S. Prasanna 10 - 0 - 43 - 1 D. Gunathilaka 1 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Rob Bailey Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon Result: Tie