Nov 17 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between Pakistan and England on Tuesday in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates Pakistan Innings Az. Ali run out (Taylor, Buttler) 36 B. Azam c Rashid b Woakes 22 M. Hafeez c Root b Willey 45 S. Ahmed c sub b Ali 26 S. Malik run out () 16 M. Rizwan run out (Roy, Buttler) 1 I. Ahmed c Root b Woakes 3 An. Ali c Ali b Topley 7 W. Riaz not out 33 Z. Gohar c Buttler b Woakes 15 M. Irfan b Woakes 0 Extras (lb-1 w-3) 4 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 208 Fall of wickets: 1-45 B. Azam,2-92 Az. Ali,3-132 M. Hafeez,4-135 S. Ahmed,5-138 M. Rizwan,6-145 I. Ahmed,7-156 An. Ali,8-161 S. Malik,9-187 Z. Gohar,10-208 M. Irfan Bowling D. Willey 10 - 0 - 45 - 1(w-1) R. Topley 10 - 0 - 41 - 1(w-1) C. Woakes 9.5 - 0 - 40 - 4(w-1) A. Rashid 10 - 1 - 51 - 0 M. Ali 10 - 0 - 30 - 1 England Innings J. Roy c Malik b Irfan 7 A. Hales c Rizwan b Gohar 30 J. Root c I. Ahmed b Gohar 11 E. Morgan b Malik 35 J. Taylor not out 67 J. Buttler not out 49 Extras (b-2 lb-3 w-6) 11 Total (for 4 wickets, 41 overs) 210 Fall of wickets: 1-12 J. Roy,2-27 J. Root,3-87 A. Hales,4-93 E. Morgan Did not bat: M. Ali, C. Woakes, A. Rashid, D. Willey, R. Topley Bowling M. Irfan 7 - 0 - 29 - 1(w-1) An. Ali 3 - 0 - 17 - 0 Z. Gohar 10 - 0 - 54 - 2(w-1) W. Riaz 6 - 0 - 23 - 0(w-1) I. Ahmed 4 - 0 - 18 - 0 S. Malik 9 - 0 - 56 - 1(w-2) Az. Ali 2 - 0 - 8 - 0(w-1) Referees Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Umpire: Johan Cloete TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Shozab Raza Result: England won by 6 wickets