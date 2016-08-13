Aug 13 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the third Test between West Indies and India on Saturday in Gros Islet, St Lucia India 1st innings 353 (R. Ashwin 118, W. Saha 104, L. Rahul 50) West Indies 1st innings 225 (K. Brathwaite 64; B. Kumar 5-33) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 157-3) L. Rahul c K. Brathwaite b Cummins 28 S. Dhawan lbw b Chase 26 V. Kohli lbw b Cummins 4 A. Rahane not out 78 Ro. Sharma lbw b Cummins 41 W. Saha c Dowrich b Cummins 14 R. Jadeja c Samuels b Cummins 16 R. Ashwin c K. Brathwaite b Cummins 1 Extras (b-1 lb-2 nb-6) 9 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 48 overs) 217 Fall of wickets: 1-49 L. Rahul,2-58 V. Kohli,3-72 S. Dhawan,4-157 Ro. Sharma,5-181 W. Saha,6-213 R. Jadeja,7-217 R. Ashwin Did not bat: I. Sharma, M. Shami, B. Kumar Bowling S. Gabriel 3 - 0 - 19 - 0(nb-1) A. Joseph 4 - 0 - 23 - 0(nb-2) M. Cummins 11 - 1 - 48 - 6(nb-3) J. Holder 9 - 1 - 50 - 0 R. Chase 11 - 1 - 41 - 1 K. Brathwaite 10 - 1 - 33 - 0 West Indies 2nd innings (Target: 346 runs) K. Brathwaite lbw b B. Kumar 4 L. Johnson c Ro. Sharma b Shami 0 Da. Bravo c I. Sharma b Shami 59 M. Samuels b I. Sharma 12 R. Chase b I. Sharma 10 J. Blackwood st Saha b Jadeja 1 S. Dowrich c Kohli b Shami 5 J. Holder run out (, R. Ashwin) 1 A. Joseph c Shami b R. Ashwin 0 M. Cummins not out 2 S. Gabriel c B. Kumar b Jadeja 11 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (all out, 47.3 overs) 108 Fall of wickets: 1-4 L. Johnson,2-4 K. Brathwaite,3-35 M. Samuels,4-64 R. Chase,5-68 J. Blackwood,6-84 S. Dowrich,7-88 J. Holder,8-95 Da. Bravo,9-95 A. Joseph,10-108 S. Gabriel Bowling B. Kumar 12 - 6 - 13 - 1 M. Shami 11 - 2 - 15 - 3 I. Sharma 7 - 0 - 30 - 2(nb-1) R. Ashwin 12 - 2 - 28 - 1 R. Jadeja 5.3 - 1 - 20 - 2 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: India won by 237 runs