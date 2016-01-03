Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and West Indies on Sunday in Sydney, Australia West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Smith b Lyon 85 S. Hope c Nevill b Hazlewood 9 Da. Bravo c Khawaja b Pattinson 33 M. Samuels run out (Hazlewood, Nevill) 4 J. Blackwood b Lyon 10 D. Ramdin not out 23 J. Holder c Burns b O'Keefe 1 C. Brathwaite not out 35 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-1) 7 Total (for 6 wickets, 75 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Hope,2-104 Da. Bravo,3-115 M. Samuels,4-131 J. Blackwood,5-158 K. Brathwaite,6-159 J. Holder To bat: K. Roach, J. Taylor, J. Warrican Bowling J. Hazlewood 12 - 2 - 35 - 1 J. Pattinson 13 - 2 - 41 - 1(nb-1) N. Lyon 32 - 11 - 68 - 2 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 15 - 0 S. O'Keefe 14 - 4 - 42 - 1 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Chris Broad