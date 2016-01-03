Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the third and final Test between Australia and West Indies on Sunday in Sydney, Australia West Indies 1st innings K. Brathwaite c Smith b Lyon 85 S. Hope c Nevill b Hazlewood 9 Da. Bravo c Khawaja b Pattinson 33 M. Samuels run out (Hazlewood, Nevill) 4 J. Blackwood b Lyon 10 D. Ramdin not out 23 J. Holder c Burns b O'Keefe 1 C. Brathwaite not out 35 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-1) 7 Total (for 6 wickets, 75 overs) 207 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Hope,2-104 Da. Bravo,3-115 M. Samuels,4-131 J. Blackwood,5-158 K. Brathwaite,6-159 J. Holder To bat: K. Roach, J. Taylor, J. Warrican Bowling J. Hazlewood 12 - 2 - 35 - 1 J. Pattinson 13 - 2 - 41 - 1(nb-1) N. Lyon 32 - 11 - 68 - 2 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 15 - 0 S. O'Keefe 14 - 4 - 42 - 1 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Chris Broad
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.