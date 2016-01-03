Cricket-Afghanistan wicketkeeper Shahzad fails doping test
April 14 Afghanistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Shahzad has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the International Cricket Council (ICC) has said.
Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa England 1st innings (Overnight: 317-5) A. Cook c Morris b Rabada 27 A. Hales c de Villiers b M. Morkel 60 N. Compton c Bavuma b Rabada 45 J. Root c de Kock b Morris 50 J. Taylor c de Kock b Rabada 0 B. Stokes run out (, de Villiers) 258 J. Bairstow not out 150 M. Ali not out 0 Extras (b-12 lb-6 nb-8 w-13) 39 Total (for 6 wickets declared, 125.5 overs) 629 Fall of wickets: 1-55 A. Cook,2-129 A. Hales,3-167 N. Compton,4-167 J. Taylor,5-223 J. Root,6-622 B. Stokes Did not bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Morkel 29 - 5 - 114 - 1(nb-1 w-5) C. Morris 28 - 3 - 150 - 1 K. Rabada 29.5 - 2 - 175 - 3(nb-7 w-8) D. Piedt 25 - 5 - 112 - 0 S. van Zyl 10 - 0 - 43 - 0 D. Elgar 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Compton b Stokes 44 S. van Zyl run out (Compton, Bairstow) 4 H. Amla not out 64 A. de Villiers not out 25 Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4 Total (for 2 wickets, 43 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. van Zyl,2-85 D. Elgar To bat: Q. de Kock, T. Bavuma, F. du Plessis, D. Piedt, C. Morris, K. Rabada, M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 9 - 2 - 24 - 0 S. Broad 9 - 2 - 32 - 0 M. Ali 9 - 1 - 30 - 0 S. Finn 9 - 1 - 30 - 0 J. Root 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 B. Stokes 6 - 1 - 20 - 1(w-2) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
CAPE TOWN, April 13 England limited overs captain Eoin Morgan has been unveiled as one of eight "marquee" players for South Africa’s new domestic Twenty20 competition to be played in November and December this year.