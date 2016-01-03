Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Sunday in Cape Town, South Africa England 1st innings (Overnight: 317-5) A. Cook c Morris b Rabada 27 A. Hales c de Villiers b M. Morkel 60 N. Compton c Bavuma b Rabada 45 J. Root c de Kock b Morris 50 J. Taylor c de Kock b Rabada 0 B. Stokes run out (, de Villiers) 258 J. Bairstow not out 150 M. Ali not out 0 Extras (b-12 lb-6 nb-8 w-13) 39 Total (for 6 wickets declared, 125.5 overs) 629 Fall of wickets: 1-55 A. Cook,2-129 A. Hales,3-167 N. Compton,4-167 J. Taylor,5-223 J. Root,6-622 B. Stokes Did not bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Morkel 29 - 5 - 114 - 1(nb-1 w-5) C. Morris 28 - 3 - 150 - 1 K. Rabada 29.5 - 2 - 175 - 3(nb-7 w-8) D. Piedt 25 - 5 - 112 - 0 S. van Zyl 10 - 0 - 43 - 0 D. Elgar 4 - 0 - 17 - 0 South Africa 1st innings D. Elgar c Compton b Stokes 44 S. van Zyl run out (Compton, Bairstow) 4 H. Amla not out 64 A. de Villiers not out 25 Extras (lb-2 w-2) 4 Total (for 2 wickets, 43 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. van Zyl,2-85 D. Elgar To bat: Q. de Kock, T. Bavuma, F. du Plessis, D. Piedt, C. Morris, K. Rabada, M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 9 - 2 - 24 - 0 S. Broad 9 - 2 - 32 - 0 M. Ali 9 - 1 - 30 - 0 S. Finn 9 - 1 - 30 - 0 J. Root 1 - 0 - 3 - 0 B. Stokes 6 - 1 - 20 - 1(w-2) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle