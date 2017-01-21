Jan 21 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Saturday in Christchurch, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings 289 (S. Sarkar 86, S. Al Hasan 59; T. Southee 5-94, T. Boult 4-87) New Zealand 1st innings J. Raval b Rabbi 16 T. Latham c N. Hasan b Ahmed 68 K. Williamson c N. Hasan b Rabbi 2 R. Taylor c sub b M. Hasan 77 H. Nicholls not out 56 M. Santner lbw b Al Hasan 29 B. Watling b Al Hasan 1 C. de Grandhomme b Al Hasan 0 T. Southee not out 4 Extras (lb-1 nb-2 w-4) 7 Total (for 7 wickets, 71 overs) 260 Fall of wickets: 1-45 J. Raval,2-47 K. Williamson,3-153 T. Latham,4-177 R. Taylor,5-252 M. Santner,6-256 B. Watling,7-256 C. de Grandhomme To bat: N. Wagner, T. Boult Bowling T. Ahmed 17 - 1 - 64 - 1(w-2) M. Hasan 16 - 2 - 51 - 1 R. Hossain 15 - 2 - 54 - 0(nb-2) K. Rabbi 13 - 3 - 48 - 2(w-2) S. Al Hasan 7 - 0 - 32 - 3 S. Sarkar 3 - 0 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Javagal Srinath