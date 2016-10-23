UPDATE 2-Cricket-Australia captain Smith ruled out of NZ one-dayers
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between India and New Zealand on Sunday in Mohali, India New Zealand Innings M. Guptill lbw b U. Yadav 27 T. Latham c M. Pandey b Jadhav 61 K. Williamson lbw b Jadhav 22 R. Taylor st Dhoni b Mishra 44 C. Anderson c Rahane b Jadhav 6 L. Ronchi st Dhoni b Mishra 1 J. Neesham c Jadhav b U. Yadav 57 M. Santner c Kohli b Bumrah 7 T. Southee b U. Yadav 13 M. Henry not out 39 T. Boult b Bumrah 1 Extras (w-7) 7 Total (all out, 49.4 overs) 285 Fall of wickets: 1-46 M. Guptill,2-80 K. Williamson,3-153 R. Taylor,4-160 C. Anderson,5-161 L. Ronchi,6-169 T. Latham,7-180 M. Santner,8-199 T. Southee,9-283 J. Neesham,10-285 T. Boult Bowling U. Yadav 10 - 0 - 75 - 3(w-3) H. Pandya 5 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-2) J. Bumrah 9.4 - 0 - 52 - 2 K. Jadhav 5 - 0 - 29 - 3(w-2) A. Patel 10 - 0 - 49 - 0 A. Mishra 10 - 0 - 46 - 2 India Innings Ro. Sharma lbw b Southee 13 A. Rahane c Santner b Henry 5 V. Kohli not out 154 M. Dhoni c Taylor b Henry 80 M. Pandey not out 28 Extras (lb-2 w-7) 9 Total (for 3 wickets, 48.2 overs) 289 Fall of wickets: 1-13 A. Rahane,2-41 Ro. Sharma,3-192 M. Dhoni Did not bat: K. Jadhav, A. Patel, H. Pandya, A. Mishra, U. Yadav, J. Bumrah Bowling M. Henry 9.2 - 0 - 56 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 10 - 0 - 73 - 0(w-2) T. Southee 10 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-2) M. Santner 10 - 0 - 43 - 0 J. Neesham 9 - 0 - 60 - 0(w-2) Referees Umpire: Bruce Oxenford Umpire: Chettithody Shamshuddin TV umpire: CK Nandan Match referee: Richie Richardson Result: India won by 7 wickets
* Replacement skipper to be named later on Friday (Adds Wade named captain)
MELBOURNE, Jan 27 Australia will struggle on their tour of India where they will play four tests against the world's top-ranked side in spin-friendly conditions, former captain Ricky Ponting has predicted.
Jan 27 Pakistan one-day international captain Azhar Ali has been suspended for one contest and fined 40 percent of his match fee for the team's slow over-rate in Thursday's game against Australia, cricket's world governing body (ICC) has said.