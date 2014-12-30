Dec 30 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth day in the second Test between South Africa and West Indies on Tuesday in Port Elizabeth, South Africa South Africa 1st innings 417 for 8 decl (D. Elgar 121, F. du Plessis 103, D. Steyn 58) West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 275-9) K. Brathwaite c Petersen b M. Morkel 106 De. Smith c Amla b M. Morkel 22 L. Johnson c du Plessis b M. Morkel 0 M. Samuels lbw b Philander 101 S. Chanderpaul b Tahir 7 D. Ramdin lbw b Tahir 20 J. Holder c de Villiers b M. Morkel 1 J. Taylor not out 10 S. Benn c Petersen b Tahir 4 K. Peters run out (Steyn, de Villiers) 0 Extras (lb-4) 4 Total (for 9 wickets, 79 overs) 275 Fall of wickets: 1-55 De. Smith,2-55 L. Johnson,3-231 M. Samuels,4-233 K. Brathwaite,5-260 D. Ramdin,6-261 S. Chanderpaul,7-265 J. Holder,8-270 S. Benn,9-275 K. Peters Did not bat: S. Gabriel Bowling D. Steyn 14 - 3 - 48 - 0 V. Philander 18 - 4 - 41 - 1 M. Morkel 20 - 2 - 69 - 4 I. Tahir 26 - 2 - 108 - 3 D. Elgar 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Paul Reiffel TV umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Draw