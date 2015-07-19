July 19 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second Test between England and Australia on Sunday in London, England
Australia 1st innings 566 for 8 decl (S. Smith 215, C. Rogers 173; S. Broad 4-83)
England 1st innings 312 (A. Cook 96, B. Stokes 87)
Australia 2nd innings (Overnight: 108-0)
C. Rogers retired hurt 49
D. Warner c Cook b Ali 83
S. Smith b Ali 58
M. Clarke not out 32
M. Marsh not out 27
Extras (lb-5) 5
Total (for 2 wickets declared, 49 overs) 254
Fall of wickets: 1-165 D. Warner,2-210 S. Smith
Did not bat: A. Voges, P. Nevill, M. Johnson, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon
Bowling
J. Anderson 7 - 0 - 38 - 0
S. Broad 8 - 2 - 42 - 0
M. Ali 16 - 0 - 78 - 2
M. Wood 10 - 3 - 39 - 0
B. Stokes 3 - 0 - 20 - 0
J. Root 5 - 0 - 32 - 0
England 2nd innings (Target: 509 runs)
A. Lyth c Nevill b Starc 7
A. Cook c Nevill b Johnson 11
G. Ballance c Nevill b M. Marsh 14
I. Bell c sub b Lyon 11
J. Root b Hazlewood 17
B. Stokes run out (Johnson) 0
J. Buttler c Nevill b Johnson 11
M. Ali c sub b Johnson 0
S. Broad c Voges b Lyon 25
M. Wood not out 2
J. Anderson b Hazlewood 0
Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5
Total (all out, 37 overs) 103
Fall of wickets: 1-12 A. Lyth,2-23 A. Cook,3-42 G. Ballance,4-48 I. Bell,5-52 B. Stokes,6-64 J. Buttler,7-64 M. Ali,8-101 S. Broad,9-101 J. Root,10-103 J. Anderson
Bowling
M. Starc 7 - 3 - 16 - 1
J. Hazlewood 8 - 2 - 20 - 2
M. Johnson 10 - 3 - 27 - 3
M. Marsh 3 - 2 - 8 - 1
N. Lyon 9 - 3 - 27 - 2
Referees
Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: Australia won by 405 runs