March 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between New Zealand and South Africa on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill b Rabada 4 D. Brownlie lbw b Phehlukwayo 24 K. Williamson run out (de Villiers, de Kock) 9 R. Taylor lbw b Phehlukwayo 8 L. Ronchi c de Kock b Morris 8 J. Neesham c Duminy b Rabada 24 M. Santner run out (Duminy) 24 C. de Grandhomme c de Kock b Rabada 32 T. Southee c&b Tahir 6 J. Patel lbw b Tahir 0 T. Boult not out 0 Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10 Total (all out, 41.1 overs) 149 Fall of wickets: 1-17 M. Guptill,2-42 K. Williamson,3-42 D. Brownlie,4-51 R. Taylor,5-72 L. Ronchi,6-87 J. Neesham,7-132 M. Santner,8-140 T. Southee,9-147 J. Patel,10-149 C. de Grandhomme Bowling K. Rabada 7.1 - 1 - 25 - 3(w-2) C. Morris 9 - 0 - 34 - 1(w-2) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 14 - 2 A. Phehlukwayo 7 - 1 - 35 - 2 D. Pretorius 8 - 0 - 36 - 0 South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Williamson b Patel 6 H. Amla c Santner b de Grandhomme 8 F. du Plessis not out 51 J. Duminy c Santner b Patel 3 A. de Villiers c Ronchi b Neesham 23 D. Miller not out 45 Extras (lb-5 w-9) 14 Total (for 4 wickets, 32.2 overs) 150 Fall of wickets: 1-6 Q. de Kock,2-35 H. Amla,3-48 J. Duminy,4-88 A. de Villiers Did not bat: D. Pretorius, C. Morris, A. Phehlukwayo, K. Rabada, I. Tahir Bowling J. Patel 5 - 0 - 26 - 2(w-1) T. Boult 9.2 - 0 - 44 - 0(w-2) T. Southee 10 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-2) C. de Grandhomme 4 - 0 - 16 - 1(w-3) M. Santner 2 - 0 - 9 - 0 J. Neesham 2 - 0 - 10 - 1(w-1) Referees Umpire: Chris Brown Umpire: Joel Wilson TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: Javagal Srinath Result: South Africa won by 6 wickets