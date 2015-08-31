Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Monday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
India 1st innings 312 (C. Pujara 145no, A. Mishra 59; D. Prasad 4-100)
Sri Lanka 1st innings 201 (K. Perera 55; I. Sharma 5-54)
India 2nd innings (Overnight: 21-3)
C. Pujara b Prasad 0
L. Rahul b Pradeep 2
A. Rahane lbw b Pradeep 4
V. Kohli c Tharanga b Pradeep 21
Ro. Sharma c Pradeep b Prasad 50
S. Binny c Tharanga b Prasad 49
N. Ojha c Karunaratne b Herath 35
A. Mishra run out (, K. Silva) 39
R. Ashwin c K. Perera b Prasad 58
U. Yadav c Herath b Pradeep 4
I. Sharma not out 2
Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-5 w-3) 10
Total (all out, 76 overs) 274
Fall of wickets: 1-0 C. Pujara,2-2 L. Rahul,3-7 A. Rahane,4-64 V. Kohli,5-118 Ro. Sharma,6-160 S. Binny,7-179 N. Ojha,8-234 A. Mishra,9-269 U. Yadav,10-274 R. Ashwin
Bowling
D. Prasad 19 - 3 - 69 - 4(nb-4 w-2)
N. Pradeep 17 - 2 - 62 - 4(w-1)
R. Herath 22 - 0 - 89 - 1
A. Mathews 6 - 3 - 11 - 0
T. Kaushal 12 - 2 - 41 - 0(nb-1)
Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 386 runs)
U. Tharanga c N. Ojha b I. Sharma 0
K. Silva not out 24
D. Karunaratne c N. Ojha b U. Yadav 0
D. Chandimal c Kohli b I. Sharma 18
A. Mathews not out 22
Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3
Total (for 3 wickets, 18.1 overs) 67
Fall of wickets: 1-1 U. Tharanga,2-2 D. Karunaratne,3-21 D. Chandimal
To bat: L. Thirimanne, K. Perera, D. Prasad, R. Herath, T. Kaushal, N. Pradeep
Bowling
I. Sharma 7 - 2 - 14 - 2(nb-1)
U. Yadav 5 - 1 - 32 - 1
S. Binny 4 - 1 - 13 - 0
A. Mishra 2 - 0 - 2 - 0
R. Ashwin 0.1 - 0 - 4 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Nigel Llong
Umpire: Rod Tucker
TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri
Match referee: Andy Pycroft