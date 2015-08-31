Aug 31 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and India on Monday in Colombo, Sri Lanka India 1st innings 312 (C. Pujara 145no, A. Mishra 59; D. Prasad 4-100) Sri Lanka 1st innings 201 (K. Perera 55; I. Sharma 5-54) India 2nd innings (Overnight: 21-3) C. Pujara b Prasad 0 L. Rahul b Pradeep 2 A. Rahane lbw b Pradeep 4 V. Kohli c Tharanga b Pradeep 21 Ro. Sharma c Pradeep b Prasad 50 S. Binny c Tharanga b Prasad 49 N. Ojha c Karunaratne b Herath 35 A. Mishra run out (, K. Silva) 39 R. Ashwin c K. Perera b Prasad 58 U. Yadav c Herath b Pradeep 4 I. Sharma not out 2 Extras (b-1 lb-1 nb-5 w-3) 10 Total (all out, 76 overs) 274 Fall of wickets: 1-0 C. Pujara,2-2 L. Rahul,3-7 A. Rahane,4-64 V. Kohli,5-118 Ro. Sharma,6-160 S. Binny,7-179 N. Ojha,8-234 A. Mishra,9-269 U. Yadav,10-274 R. Ashwin Bowling D. Prasad 19 - 3 - 69 - 4(nb-4 w-2) N. Pradeep 17 - 2 - 62 - 4(w-1) R. Herath 22 - 0 - 89 - 1 A. Mathews 6 - 3 - 11 - 0 T. Kaushal 12 - 2 - 41 - 0(nb-1) Sri Lanka 2nd innings (Target: 386 runs) U. Tharanga c N. Ojha b I. Sharma 0 K. Silva not out 24 D. Karunaratne c N. Ojha b U. Yadav 0 D. Chandimal c Kohli b I. Sharma 18 A. Mathews not out 22 Extras (lb-2 nb-1) 3 Total (for 3 wickets, 18.1 overs) 67 Fall of wickets: 1-1 U. Tharanga,2-2 D. Karunaratne,3-21 D. Chandimal To bat: L. Thirimanne, K. Perera, D. Prasad, R. Herath, T. Kaushal, N. Pradeep Bowling I. Sharma 7 - 2 - 14 - 2(nb-1) U. Yadav 5 - 1 - 32 - 1 S. Binny 4 - 1 - 13 - 0 A. Mishra 2 - 0 - 2 - 0 R. Ashwin 0.1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Referees Umpire: Nigel Llong Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Raveendra Wimalasiri Match referee: Andy Pycroft