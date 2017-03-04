March 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second Test between India and Australia on Saturday in Bangalore, India
India 1st innings
L. Rahul c Renshaw b Lyon 90
A. Mukund lbw b Starc 0
C. Pujara c Handscomb b Lyon 17
V. Kohli lbw b Lyon 12
A. Rahane st Wade b Lyon 17
K. Nair st Wade b O'Keefe 26
R. Ashwin c Warner b Lyon 7
W. Saha c Smith b Lyon 1
R. Jadeja c Smith b Lyon 3
U. Yadav not out 0
I. Sharma c Handscomb b Lyon 0
Extras (b-12 lb-4) 16
Total (all out, 71.2 overs) 189
Fall of wickets: 1-11 A. Mukund,2-72 C. Pujara,3-88 V. Kohli,4-118 A. Rahane,5-156 K. Nair,6-174 R. Ashwin,7-178 W. Saha,8-188 R. Jadeja,9-189 L. Rahul,10-189 I. Sharma
Bowling
M. Starc 15 - 5 - 39 - 1
J. Hazlewood 11 - 2 - 42 - 0
S. O'Keefe 21 - 5 - 40 - 1
M. Marsh 2 - 0 - 2 - 0
N. Lyon 22.2 - 4 - 50 - 8
Australia 1st innings
D. Warner not out 23
M. Renshaw not out 15
Extras (nb-2) 2
Total (for no loss, 16 overs) 40
Fall of wickets:
To bat: S. Smith, S. Marsh, P. Handscomb, M. Marsh, M. Wade, S. O'Keefe, N. Lyon, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood
Bowling
I. Sharma 5 - 0 - 8 - 0(nb-1)
U. Yadav 4 - 1 - 16 - 0(nb-1)
R. Ashwin 6 - 0 - 11 - 0
R. Jadeja 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
Umpire: Nigel Llong
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad