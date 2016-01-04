Jan 4 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Australia and West Indies on Monday in Sydney, Australia West Indies 1st innings (Overnight: 207-6) K. Brathwaite c Smith b Lyon 85 S. Hope c Nevill b Hazlewood 9 Da. Bravo c Khawaja b Pattinson 33 M. Samuels run out (Hazlewood, Nevill) 4 J. Blackwood b Lyon 10 D. Ramdin not out 30 J. Holder c Burns b O'Keefe 1 C. Brathwaite b Pattinson 69 K. Roach not out 0 Extras (b-5 lb-1 nb-1) 7 Total (for 7 wickets, 86.2 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-13 S. Hope,2-104 Da. Bravo,3-115 M. Samuels,4-131 J. Blackwood,5-158 K. Brathwaite,6-159 J. Holder,7-246 C. Brathwaite To bat: J. Taylor, J. Warrican Bowling J. Hazlewood 15.2 - 5 - 37 - 1 J. Pattinson 16 - 3 - 67 - 2(nb-1) N. Lyon 35 - 12 - 78 - 2 M. Marsh 4 - 1 - 15 - 0 S. O'Keefe 16 - 5 - 45 - 1 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Ian Gould TV umpire: Marais Erasmus Match referee: Chris Broad