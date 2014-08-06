Aug 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Wednesday in Galle, Sri LankaStage: Top 1st innings
Pakistan 1st innings
K. Manzoor lbw b Prasad 3
A. Shehzad b Prasad 4
Az. Ali b Herath 30
Y. Khan not out 133
Misbah-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Herath 31
A. Shafiq not out 55
Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5
Total (for 4 wickets, 88 overs) 261
Fall of wickets: 1-4 A. Shehzad,2-19 K. Manzoor,3-56 Az. Ali,4-156 Misbah-ul-Haq
To bat: S. Ahmed, A. Rehman, M. Talha, S. Ajmal, J. Khan
Bowling
S. Eranga 19 - 11 - 30 - 0(nb-1)
D. Prasad 16 - 1 - 54 - 2
A. Mathews 11 - 4 - 22 - 0
R. Herath 26 - 6 - 68 - 2
D. Perera 15 - 1 - 73 - 0
K. Vithanage 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Ian Gould
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth
Match referee: Andy Pycroft