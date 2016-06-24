June 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Friday in Birmingham, England
Sri Lanka Innings
K. Perera run out (Roy) 37
D. Gunathilaka c Buttler b Plunkett 22
K. Mendis lbw b Plunkett 0
D. Chandimal run out (Roy, Buttler) 52
A. Mathews c Plunkett b Rashid 44
S. Prasanna c Willey b Rashid 2
U. Tharanga not out 53
F. Maharoof b Willey 2
S. Randiv not out 26
Extras (b-1 lb-13 w-2) 16
Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 254
Fall of wickets: 1-39 D. Gunathilaka,2-47 K. Mendis,3-77 K. Perera,4-159 A. Mathews,5-163 S. Prasanna,6-188 D. Chandimal,7-191 F. Maharoof
Did not bat: S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep
Bowling
D. Willey 10 - 0 - 65 - 1
C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1)
L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 49 - 2(w-1)
M. Ali 9 - 0 - 41 - 0
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 34 - 2
J. Root 3 - 0 - 15 - 0
England Innings
J. Roy not out 112
A. Hales not out 133
Extras (lb-3 w-8) 11
Total (for no loss, 34.1 overs) 256
Fall of wickets:
Did not bat: J. Root, E. Morgan, J. Bairstow, J. Buttler, M. Ali, C. Woakes, D. Willey, L. Plunkett, A. Rashid
Bowling
F. Maharoof 7 - 1 - 47 - 0(w-4)
S. Lakmal 5 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-2)
S. Randiv 8 - 0 - 62 - 0
N. Pradeep 4 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1)
S. Prasanna 8.1 - 0 - 78 - 0(w-1)
D. Gunathilaka 2 - 0 - 14 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Michael Gough
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Paul Reiffel
Match referee: David Boon
Result: England won by 10 wickets