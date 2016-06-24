June 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the second One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Friday in Birmingham, England Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera run out (Roy) 37 D. Gunathilaka c Buttler b Plunkett 22 K. Mendis lbw b Plunkett 0 D. Chandimal run out (Roy, Buttler) 52 A. Mathews c Plunkett b Rashid 44 S. Prasanna c Willey b Rashid 2 U. Tharanga not out 53 F. Maharoof b Willey 2 S. Randiv not out 26 Extras (b-1 lb-13 w-2) 16 Total (for 7 wickets, 50 overs) 254 Fall of wickets: 1-39 D. Gunathilaka,2-47 K. Mendis,3-77 K. Perera,4-159 A. Mathews,5-163 S. Prasanna,6-188 D. Chandimal,7-191 F. Maharoof Did not bat: S. Lakmal, N. Pradeep Bowling D. Willey 10 - 0 - 65 - 1 C. Woakes 8 - 0 - 36 - 0(w-1) L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 49 - 2(w-1) M. Ali 9 - 0 - 41 - 0 A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 34 - 2 J. Root 3 - 0 - 15 - 0 England Innings J. Roy not out 112 A. Hales not out 133 Extras (lb-3 w-8) 11 Total (for no loss, 34.1 overs) 256 Fall of wickets: Did not bat: J. Root, E. Morgan, J. Bairstow, J. Buttler, M. Ali, C. Woakes, D. Willey, L. Plunkett, A. Rashid Bowling F. Maharoof 7 - 1 - 47 - 0(w-4) S. Lakmal 5 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-2) S. Randiv 8 - 0 - 62 - 0 N. Pradeep 4 - 0 - 31 - 0(w-1) S. Prasanna 8.1 - 0 - 78 - 0(w-1) D. Gunathilaka 2 - 0 - 14 - 0 Referees Umpire: Michael Gough Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Paul Reiffel Match referee: David Boon Result: England won by 10 wickets