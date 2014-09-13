Sept 13 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between West Indies and Bangladesh on Saturday in Gros Islet, St Lucia
West Indies 1st innings
K. Brathwaite c T. Islam b Sh. Islam 63
L. Johnson lbw b T. Islam 66
K. Edwards c Sh. Rahman b Mahmudullah 16
Da. Bravo not out 44
S. Chanderpaul not out 34
Extras (b-8 lb-2 nb-4 w-9) 23
Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 246
Fall of wickets: 1-143 K. Brathwaite,2-145 L. Johnson,3-185 K. Edwards
To bat: J. Blackwood, D. Ramdin, J. Taylor, S. Benn, K. Roach, S. Gabriel
Bowling
A. Hossain 18 - 3 - 33 - 0(w-1)
Sh. Islam 19 - 7 - 37 - 1(w-1)
R. Islam 19 - 4 - 55 - 0(nb-4 w-3)
T. Islam 20 - 4 - 79 - 1
M. Mahmudullah 12 - 2 - 25 - 1
Nas. Hossain 2 - 0 - 7 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus
Match referee: Roshan Mahanama