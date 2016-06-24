June 24 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard in the Triangular Series match between West Indies and South Africa on Friday in Bridgetown, Barbados West Indies Innings J. Charles c Morris b Rabada 4 A. Fletcher c de Kock b Parnell 8 Da. Bravo c du Plessis b Morris 102 M. Samuels b Rabada 0 D. Ramdin b Rabada 4 K. Pollard c du Plessis b M. Morkel 62 J. Holder c de Kock b Morris 40 C. Brathwaite not out 33 S. Narine run out (Morris) 1 S. Benn c Duminy b Morris 5 S. Gabriel run out (Behardien) 2 Extras (lb-5 nb-2 w-17) 24 Total (all out, 49.5 overs) 285 Fall of wickets: 1-12 A. Fletcher,2-12 J. Charles,3-12 M. Samuels,4-21 D. Ramdin,5-177 K. Pollard,6-210 Da. Bravo,7-264 J. Holder,8-266 S. Narine,9-275 S. Benn,10-285 S. Gabriel Bowling K. Rabada 10 - 1 - 31 - 3(w-3) W. Parnell 9.5 - 0 - 63 - 1(w-2) M. Morkel 9 - 0 - 68 - 1(nb-1 w-6) C. Morris 10 - 0 - 63 - 3(w-3) I. Tahir 10 - 0 - 40 - 0(w-2) J. Duminy 1 - 0 - 15 - 0(nb-1 w-1) Referees Umpire: Gregory Brathwaite Umpire: Kumar Dharmasena TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Joel Wilson