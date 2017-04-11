April 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third and final One Day International between West Indies and Pakistan on Tuesday in Georgetown, Guyana
West Indies Innings
E. Lewis c Hafeez b J. Khan 16
C. Walton b H. Ali 19
K. Powell st S. Ahmed b Wasim 23
S. Hope c Malik b S. Khan 71
J. Mohammed c S. Ahmed b J. Khan 59
J. Carter b S. Khan 11
J. Holder c S. Khan b Amir 12
A. Nurse not out 10
V. Permaul c Hafeez b Amir 8
D. Bishoo run out (Amir) 0
Extras (lb-1 w-3) 4
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 233
Fall of wickets: 1-31 E. Lewis,2-40 C. Walton,3-68 K. Powell,4-169 J. Mohammed,5-192 J. Carter,6-211 S. Hope,7-219 J. Holder,8-231 V. Permaul,9-233 D. Bishoo
Did not bat: S. Gabriel
Bowling
Mohammad Amir 9 - 0 - 41 - 2
Junaid Khan 10 - 0 - 60 - 2(w-1)
Hasan Ali 6 - 1 - 29 - 1
Mohammad Hafeez 7 - 0 - 21 - 0(w-1)
Imad Wasim 10 - 1 - 24 - 1
Shadab Khan 8 - 0 - 57 - 2(w-1)
Pakistan Innings
Kamran Akmal c K. Powell b Gabriel 0
Ahmed Shehzad c Hope b Holder 3
Babar Azam b Gabriel 16
Mohammad Hafeez c Permaul b Nurse 81
Shoaib Malik not out 101
Sarfraz Ahmed not out 24
Extras (b-3 lb-4 nb-1 w-3) 11
Total (for 4 wickets, 43.1 overs) 236
Fall of wickets: 1-0 K. Akmal,2-16 A. Shehzad,3-36 B. Azam,4-149 M. Hafeez
Did not bat: I. Wasim, S. Khan, M. Amir, H. Ali, J. Khan
Bowling
S. Gabriel 10 - 0 - 60 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
J. Holder 8.1 - 1 - 37 - 1(w-1)
D. Bishoo 10 - 1 - 42 - 0(w-1)
V. Permaul 4 - 0 - 31 - 0
A. Nurse 10 - 0 - 49 - 1
J. Mohammed 1 - 0 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Simon Fry
Umpire: Joel Wilson
TV umpire: Ian Gould
Match referee: Jeff Crowe
Result: Pakistan won by 6 wickets