19 hours ago
UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard
#Cricket News
July 26, 2017 / 6:57 AM / 19 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    July 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Wednesday in Galle, Sri Lanka 
India 1st innings           
S. Dhawan                        c Mathews b Pradeep       190 
A. Mukund                        c Dickwella b Pradeep     12  
C. Pujara                        not out                   144 
V. Kohli                         c Dickwella b Pradeep     3   
A. Rahane                        not out                   39  
Extras                           (lb-4 nb-3 w-4)           11  
Total                            (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 399 
Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Mukund,2-280 S. Dhawan,3-286 V. Kohli
To bat: H. Pandya, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, M. Shami
Bowling                     
Nuwan Pradeep                    18 - 1 - 64 - 3(nb-1)         
Lahiru Kumara                    16 - 0 - 95 - 0(nb-2 w-4)     
Dilruwan Perera                  25 - 1 - 103 - 0              
Rangana Herath                   24 - 4 - 95 - 0               
Danushka Gunathilaka             7 - 0 - 41 - 0                
Referees                    
Umpire: Richard Illingworth                                    
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                         
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                          
Match referee: Richie Richardson

