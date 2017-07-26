UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

July 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Wednesday in Galle, Sri Lanka India 1st innings S. Dhawan c Mathews b Pradeep 190 A. Mukund c Dickwella b Pradeep 12 C. Pujara not out 144 V. Kohli c Dickwella b Pradeep 3 A. Rahane not out 39 Extras (lb-4 nb-3 w-4) 11 Total (for 3 wickets, 90 overs) 399 Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Mukund,2-280 S. Dhawan,3-286 V. Kohli To bat: H. Pandya, W. Saha, R. Ashwin, R. Jadeja, U. Yadav, M. Shami Bowling Nuwan Pradeep 18 - 1 - 64 - 3(nb-1) Lahiru Kumara 16 - 0 - 95 - 0(nb-2 w-4) Dilruwan Perera 25 - 1 - 103 - 0 Rangana Herath 24 - 4 - 95 - 0 Danushka Gunathilaka 7 - 0 - 41 - 0 Referees Umpire: Richard Illingworth Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Richie Richardson