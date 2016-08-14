Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka
Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 214-5)
K. Silva c Smith b Starc 0
D. Karunaratne b Starc 7
K. Perera c Smith b Lyon 16
K. Mendis c Smith b Starc 1
A. Mathews c Starc b Lyon 1
D. Chandimal c Nevill b Starc 132
D. de Silva c M. Marsh b Lyon 129
D. Perera c Lyon b Holland 16
R. Herath retired hurt 33
S. Lakmal c M. Marsh b Starc 5
L. Sandakan not out 4
Extras (b-4 lb-7) 11
Total (all out, 141.1 overs) 355
Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Silva,2-21 K. Perera,3-23 D. Karunaratne,4-24 A. Mathews,5-26 K. Mendis,6-237 D. de Silva,7-267 D. Perera,8-348 D. Chandimal,9-355 S. Lakmal
Bowling
M. Starc 25.1 - 11 - 63 - 5
J. Hazlewood 18 - 4 - 52 - 0
N. Lyon 50 - 11 - 110 - 3
J. Holland 37 - 8 - 69 - 1
M. Marsh 10 - 1 - 45 - 0
S. Smith 1 - 0 - 5 - 0
Australia 1st innings
D. Warner c K. Perera b D. de Silva 11
S. Marsh not out 64
S. Smith not out 61
Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5
Total (for 1 wickets, 43 overs) 141
Fall of wickets: 1-21 D. Warner
Australia: A. Voges, M. Henriques, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Holland
Bowling
D. Perera 17 - 2 - 48 - 0
D. de Silva 5 - 0 - 20 - 1
R. Herath 13 - 2 - 36 - 0
L. Sandakan 4 - 0 - 19 - 0
S. Lakmal 4 - 0 - 13 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Chris Gaffaney
Umpire: Sundaram Ravi
TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough
Match referee: Chris Broad