Aug 14 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the third and final Test between Sri Lanka and Australia on Sunday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Sri Lanka 1st innings (Overnight: 214-5) K. Silva c Smith b Starc 0 D. Karunaratne b Starc 7 K. Perera c Smith b Lyon 16 K. Mendis c Smith b Starc 1 A. Mathews c Starc b Lyon 1 D. Chandimal c Nevill b Starc 132 D. de Silva c M. Marsh b Lyon 129 D. Perera c Lyon b Holland 16 R. Herath retired hurt 33 S. Lakmal c M. Marsh b Starc 5 L. Sandakan not out 4 Extras (b-4 lb-7) 11 Total (all out, 141.1 overs) 355 Fall of wickets: 1-2 K. Silva,2-21 K. Perera,3-23 D. Karunaratne,4-24 A. Mathews,5-26 K. Mendis,6-237 D. de Silva,7-267 D. Perera,8-348 D. Chandimal,9-355 S. Lakmal Bowling M. Starc 25.1 - 11 - 63 - 5 J. Hazlewood 18 - 4 - 52 - 0 N. Lyon 50 - 11 - 110 - 3 J. Holland 37 - 8 - 69 - 1 M. Marsh 10 - 1 - 45 - 0 S. Smith 1 - 0 - 5 - 0 Australia 1st innings D. Warner c K. Perera b D. de Silva 11 S. Marsh not out 64 S. Smith not out 61 Extras (b-4 lb-1) 5 Total (for 1 wickets, 43 overs) 141 Fall of wickets: 1-21 D. Warner Australia: A. Voges, M. Henriques, M. Marsh, P. Nevill, M. Starc, J. Hazlewood, N. Lyon, J. Holland Bowling D. Perera 17 - 2 - 48 - 0 D. de Silva 5 - 0 - 20 - 1 R. Herath 13 - 2 - 36 - 0 L. Sandakan 4 - 0 - 19 - 0 S. Lakmal 4 - 0 - 13 - 0 Referees Umpire: Chris Gaffaney Umpire: Sundaram Ravi TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: Chris Broad