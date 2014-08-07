Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan on Thursday in Galle, Sri LankaStage: Bottom 1st innings Pakistan 1st innings (Overnight: 261-4) K. Manzoor lbw b Prasad 3 A. Shehzad b Prasad 4 Az. Ali b Herath 30 Y. Khan c Vithanage b D. Perera 177 Misbah-ul-Haq c Dickwella b Herath 31 A. Shafiq lbw b Herath 75 S. Ahmed c Mathews b D. Perera 55 A. Rehman c Sangakkara b D. Perera 50 S. Ajmal c M. Jayawardene b D. Perera 12 M. Talha not out 9 J. Khan c M. Jayawardene b D. Perera 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-1) 5 Total (all out, 140.5 overs) 451 Fall of wickets: 1-4 A. Shehzad,2-19 K. Manzoor,3-56 Az. Ali,4-156 Misbah-ul-Haq,5-293 A. Shafiq,6-359 Y. Khan,7-388 S. Ahmed,8-424 S. Ajmal,9-451 A. Rehman,10-451 J. Khan Bowling S. Eranga 31 - 13 - 78 - 0(nb-1) D. Prasad 24 - 3 - 81 - 2 A. Mathews 15 - 7 - 25 - 0 R. Herath 38 - 9 - 116 - 3 D. Perera 31.5 - 1 - 137 - 5 K. Vithanage 1 - 0 - 10 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings U. Tharanga lbw b J. Khan 19 K. Silva not out 38 K. Sangakkara not out 36 Extras (b-1 w-5) 6 Total (for 1 wickets, 34 overs) 99 Fall of wickets: 1-24 U. Tharanga To bat: M. Jayawardene, A. Mathews, K. Vithanage, N. Dickwella, D. Perera, D. Prasad, R. Herath, S. Eranga Bowling J. Khan 10 - 3 - 38 - 1 M. Talha 7 - 3 - 26 - 0(w-1) S. Ajmal 12 - 4 - 19 - 0 A. Rehman 5 - 0 - 15 - 0 Referees Umpire: Ian Gould Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Andy Pycroft