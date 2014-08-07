Aug 7 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the fourth Test between England and India on Thursday in Manchester, EnglandStage: Bottom 1st innings India 1st innings M. Vijay c Cook b Anderson 0 G. Gambhir c Root b Broad 4 C. Pujara c Jordan b Broad 0 V. Kohli c Cook b Anderson 0 A. Rahane c Bell b Jordan 24 M. Dhoni c Jordan b Broad 71 R. Jadeja lbw b Anderson 0 R. Ashwin c Robson b Broad 40 B. Kumar b Broad 0 V. Aaron not out 1 P. Singh b Broad 0 Extras (b-10 lb-1 w-1) 12 Total (all out, 46.4 overs) 152 Fall of wickets: 1-8 G. Gambhir,2-8 M. Vijay,3-8 V. Kohli,4-8 C. Pujara,5-62 A. Rahane,6-63 R. Jadeja,7-129 R. Ashwin,8-137 B. Kumar,9-152 M. Dhoni,10-152 P. Singh Bowling J. Anderson 14 - 3 - 46 - 3 S. Broad 13.4 - 6 - 25 - 6 C. Woakes 10 - 1 - 43 - 0(w-1) C. Jordan 9 - 4 - 27 - 1 England 1st innings A. Cook c Singh b Aaron 17 S. Robson b B. Kumar 6 G. Ballance lbw b Aaron 37 I. Bell not out 45 C. Jordan not out 0 Extras (lb-4 nb-2 w-2) 8 Total (for 3 wickets, 35 overs) 113 Fall of wickets: 1-21 S. Robson,2-36 A. Cook,3-113 G. Ballance To bat: Bowling B. Kumar 9 - 4 - 17 - 1 P. Singh 11 - 1 - 50 - 0 V. Aaron 8 - 2 - 26 - 2(nb-2 w-2) R. Ashwin 7 - 0 - 16 - 0 Referees Umpire: Marais Erasmus Umpire: Rod Tucker TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Match referee: David Boon