June 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Bristol, England Sri Lanka Innings K. Perera c Buttler b Plunkett 9 D. Gunathilaka b Willey 1 K. Mendis c Hales b Plunkett 53 D. Chandimal c Jordan b Woakes 62 A. Mathews c Buttler b Jordan 56 S. Prasanna c Bairstow b Plunkett 2 U. Tharanga b Woakes 40 D. Shanaka run out (Root, Buttler) 2 F. Maharoof c Bairstow b Woakes 9 S. Lakmal not out 3 N. Pradeep not out 2 Extras (lb-4 w-5) 9 Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 248 Fall of wickets: 1-3 D. Gunathilaka,2-32 K. Perera,3-88 K. Mendis,4-168 D. Chandimal,5-171 S. Prasanna,6-209 A. Mathews,7-215 D. Shanaka,8-242 F. Maharoof,9-242 U. Tharanga Bowling D. Willey 10 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-1) C. Woakes 10 - 1 - 34 - 3(w-1) L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 46 - 3(w-1) C. Jordan 10 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-2) A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 60 - 0 England Innings J. Roy not out 5 A. Hales c Chandimal b Lakmal 0 J. Root not out 11 Extras 0 Total (for 1 wickets, 4 overs) 16 Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Hales Did not bat: E. Morgan, J. Bairstow, J. Buttler, C. Woakes, C. Jordan, D. Willey, L. Plunkett, A. Rashid Bowling S. Lakmal 2 - 0 - 8 - 1 A. Mathews 2 - 0 - 8 - 0 Referees Umpire: Paul Reiffel Umpire: Tim Robinson TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: David Boon Result: No result