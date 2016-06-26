June 26 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between England and Sri Lanka on Sunday in Bristol, England
Sri Lanka Innings
K. Perera c Buttler b Plunkett 9
D. Gunathilaka b Willey 1
K. Mendis c Hales b Plunkett 53
D. Chandimal c Jordan b Woakes 62
A. Mathews c Buttler b Jordan 56
S. Prasanna c Bairstow b Plunkett 2
U. Tharanga b Woakes 40
D. Shanaka run out (Root, Buttler) 2
F. Maharoof c Bairstow b Woakes 9
S. Lakmal not out 3
N. Pradeep not out 2
Extras (lb-4 w-5) 9
Total (for 9 wickets, 50 overs) 248
Fall of wickets: 1-3 D. Gunathilaka,2-32 K. Perera,3-88 K. Mendis,4-168 D. Chandimal,5-171 S. Prasanna,6-209 A. Mathews,7-215 D. Shanaka,8-242 F. Maharoof,9-242 U. Tharanga
Bowling
D. Willey 10 - 0 - 55 - 1(w-1)
C. Woakes 10 - 1 - 34 - 3(w-1)
L. Plunkett 10 - 0 - 46 - 3(w-1)
C. Jordan 10 - 0 - 49 - 1(w-2)
A. Rashid 10 - 0 - 60 - 0
England Innings
J. Roy not out 5
A. Hales c Chandimal b Lakmal 0
J. Root not out 11
Extras 0
Total (for 1 wickets, 4 overs) 16
Fall of wickets: 1-1 A. Hales
Did not bat: E. Morgan, J. Bairstow, J. Buttler, C. Woakes, C. Jordan, D. Willey, L. Plunkett, A. Rashid
Bowling
S. Lakmal 2 - 0 - 8 - 1
A. Mathews 2 - 0 - 8 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Paul Reiffel
Umpire: Tim Robinson
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: David Boon
Result: No result