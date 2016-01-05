Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Tuesday in Mount Maunganui, New Zealand New Zealand Innings M. Guptill c T. Perera b N. Kulasekara 102 T. Latham c Chandimal b Pradeep 0 K. Williamson c Chandimal b Dilshan 61 R. Taylor c Siriwardana b N. Kulasekara 61 H. Nicholls c Dilshan b N. Kulasekara 2 L. Ronchi not out 37 M. Santner not out 21 Extras (lb-5 w-5) 10 Total (for 5 wickets, 50 overs) 294 Fall of wickets: 1-3 T. Latham,2-125 K. Williamson,3-206 M. Guptill,4-215 H. Nicholls,5-262 R. Taylor Did not bat: I. Sodhi, A. Milne, M. Henry, T. Boult Bowling N. Pradeep 10 - 1 - 69 - 1(w-2) D. Chameera 9 - 0 - 41 - 0(w-1) T. Perera 6 - 0 - 45 - 0 N. Kulasekara 10 - 0 - 53 - 3(w-2) T. Dilshan 10 - 0 - 49 - 1 M. Siriwardana 5 - 0 - 32 - 0 Sri Lanka Innings D. Gunathilaka c Sodhi b Henry 15 T. Dilshan c Ronchi b Boult 5 L. Thirimanne b Henry 2 D. Chandimal c Williamson b Boult 50 A. Mathews c Nicholls b Henry 95 T. Perera c Taylor b Milne 15 M. Siriwardana c Nicholls b Santner 39 C. Kapugedera c Milne b Henry 10 N. Kulasekara c Santner b Boult 15 D. Chameera b Henry 0 N. Pradeep not out 0 Extras (lb-1 w-11) 12 Total (all out, 47.1 overs) 258 Fall of wickets: 1-12 T. Dilshan,2-15 L. Thirimanne,3-33 D. Gunathilaka,4-126 D. Chandimal,5-161 T. Perera,6-223 M. Siriwardana,7-237 C. Kapugedera,8-252 A. Mathews,9-253 D. Chameera,10-258 N. Kulasekara Bowling T. Boult 8.1 - 0 - 43 - 3(w-2) M. Henry 10 - 1 - 40 - 5(w-4) A. Milne 9 - 0 - 54 - 1(w-5) M. Santner 9 - 1 - 54 - 1 I. Sodhi 9 - 0 - 55 - 0 K. Williamson 2 - 0 - 11 - 0 Referees Umpire: Billy Bowden Umpire: Michael Gough TV umpire: Richard Illingworth Match referee: Andy Pycroft Result: New Zealand won by 36 runs