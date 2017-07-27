FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Cricket News
July 27, 2017 / 6:54 AM / in a day

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series Sri Lanka v India scoreboard

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    July 27 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the second day in the first Test between Sri Lanka and India on Thursday in Galle, Sri Lanka 
India 1st innings (Overnight: 399-3)
S. Dhawan                        c Mathews b Pradeep          190 
A. Mukund                        c Dickwella b Pradeep        12  
C. Pujara                        c Dickwella b Pradeep        153 
V. Kohli                         c Dickwella b Pradeep        3   
A. Rahane                        c Karunaratne b Kumara       57  
R. Ashwin                        c Dickwella b Pradeep        47  
W. Saha                          c D. Perera b Herath         16  
H. Pandya                        c sub b Kumara               50  
R. Jadeja                        b Pradeep                    15  
M. Shami                         c Tharanga b Kumara          30  
U. Yadav                         not out                      11  
Extras                           (b-2 lb-5 nb-3 w-6)          16  
Total                            (all out, 133.1 overs)       600 
Fall of wickets: 1-27 A. Mukund,2-280 S. Dhawan,3-286 V. Kohli,4-423 C. Pujara,5-432 A. Rahane,6-491 W. Saha,7-495 R. Ashwin,8-517 R. Jadeja,9-579 M. Shami,10-600 H. Pandya
Bowling                     
Nuwan Pradeep                    31 - 2 - 132 - 6(nb-1 w-1)       
Lahiru Kumara                    25.1 - 3 - 131 - 3(nb-2 w-5)     
Dilruwan Perera                  30 - 1 - 130 - 0                 
Rangana Herath                   40 - 6 - 159 - 1                 
Danushka Gunathilaka             7 - 0 - 41 - 0                   
Sri Lanka 1st innings       
Dimuth Karunaratne               lbw b U. Yadav               2   
Upul Tharanga                    run out (Mukund, Saha)       64  
Danushka Gunathilaka             c S. Dhawan b Shami          16  
Kusal Mendis                     c S. Dhawan b Shami          0   
Angelo Mathews                   not out                      54  
Niroshan Dickwella               c Mukund b R. Ashwin         8   
Dilruwan Perera                  not out                      6   
Extras                           (lb-3 w-1)                   4   
Total                            (for 5 wickets, 44 overs)    154 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 D. Karunaratne,2-68 D. Gunathilaka,3-68 K. Mendis,4-125 U. Tharanga,5-143 N. Dickwella
To bat: A. Gunaratne, R. Herath, N. Pradeep, L. Kumara
Bowling                     
M. Shami                         9 - 2 - 30 - 2(w-1)              
U. Yadav                         8 - 1 - 50 - 1                   
R. Ashwin                        18 - 2 - 49 - 1                  
R. Jadeja                        9 - 1 - 22 - 0                   
Referees                    
Umpire: Richard Illingworth                                       
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford                                            
TV umpire: Rod Tucker                                             
Match referee: Richie Richardson

