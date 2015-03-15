March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between United Arab Emirates and West Indies on Sunday in Napier, New Zealand United Arab Emirates Innings A. Ali lbw b Holder 5 A. Berenger c Ramdin b Holder 7 K. Chandran c Dw. Smith b Holder 0 K. Khan b Taylor 5 S. Anwar b Taylor 2 S. Patil b Holder 6 A. Javed b Russell 56 N. Aziz c Holder b Samuels 60 M. Naveed b Russell 14 M. Tauqir b Taylor 2 M. Guruge not out 4 Extras (lb-4 w-10) 14 Total (all out, 47.4 overs) 175 Fall of wickets: 1-13 A. Berenger,2-16 K. Chandran,3-17 A. Ali,4-21 K. Khan,5-26 S. Anwar,6-46 S. Patil,7-153 A. Javed,8-167 M. Naveed,9-167 N. Aziz,10-175 M. Tauqir Bowling J. Taylor 8.4 - 0 - 36 - 3(w-2) J. Holder 10 - 1 - 27 - 4(w-4) K. Roach 8 - 0 - 54 - 0(w-2) A. Russell 8 - 3 - 20 - 2(w-2) M. Samuels 10 - 4 - 25 - 1 D. Sammy 1 - 0 - 4 - 0 Dw. Smith 2 - 0 - 5 - 0 West Indies Innings Dw. Smith c Patil b Guruge 15 J. Charles c Chandran b Javed 55 M. Samuels c Berenger b Guruge 9 J. Carter not out 50 A. Russell c&b Javed 7 D. Ramdin not out 33 Extras (lb-4 w-3) 7 Total (for 4 wickets, 30.3 overs) 176 Fall of wickets: 1-33 Dw. Smith,2-53 M. Samuels,3-109 J. Charles,4-118 A. Russell Did not bat: L. Simmons, D. Sammy, J. Holder, K. Roach, J. Taylor Bowling N. Aziz 6 - 0 - 47 - 0 M. Naveed 6 - 0 - 34 - 0(w-1) M. Guruge 7.3 - 1 - 40 - 2 M. Tauqir 3 - 0 - 22 - 0 A. Javed 8 - 0 - 29 - 2(w-2) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Match referee: Chris Broad Umpire: Ranmore Martinesz TV umpire: Richard Kettleborough Result: West Indies won by 6 wickets