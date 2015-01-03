Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand
New Zealand 1st innings
T. Latham c P. Jayawardene b Lakmal 6
H. Rutherford c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 37
K. Williamson b Prasad 69
R. Taylor b Pradeep 35
B. McCullum b Lakmal 0
J. Neesham c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 15
B. Watling c Chandimal b Mathews 11
M. Craig c Mathews b Lakmal 7
D. Bracewell b Prasad 16
T. Southee c Sangakkara b Pradeep 0
T. Boult not out 16
Extras (lb-1 nb-5 w-3) 9
Total (all out, 55.1 overs) 221
Fall of wickets: 1-31 T. Latham,2-62 H. Rutherford,3-141 R. Taylor,4-142 B. McCullum,5-162 J. Neesham,6-181 B. Watling,7-182 K. Williamson,8-194 M. Craig,9-195 T. Southee,10-221 D. Bracewell
Bowling
S. Lakmal 17 - 2 - 71 - 3(nb-3)
N. Pradeep 16 - 0 - 63 - 4(nb-1 w-2)
D. Prasad 11.1 - 1 - 50 - 2(nb-1 w-1)
A. Mathews 9 - 3 - 29 - 1
R. Herath 2 - 0 - 7 - 0
Sri Lanka 1st innings
D. Karunaratne c Neesham b Boult 16
K. Silva b Bracewell 5
K. Sangakkara not out 33
L. Thirimanne c B. McCullum b Bracewell 0
A. Mathews c Watling b Southee 15
P. Jayawardene c Neesham b Bracewell 6
Extras (lb-1 nb-2) 3
Total (for 5 wickets, 25.4 overs) 78
Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Karunaratne,2-25 K. Silva,3-29 L. Thirimanne,4-58 A. Mathews,5-78 P. Jayawardene
To bat: D. Chandimal, R. Herath, D. Prasad, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal
Bowling
T. Boult 7 - 1 - 18 - 1
T. Southee 9 - 2 - 30 - 1
D. Bracewell 7.4 - 1 - 23 - 3(nb-2)
J. Neesham 2 - 0 - 6 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Steve Davis
Umpire: Richard Illingworth
TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford
Match referee: Chris Broad