Jan 3 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the first day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Wellington, New Zealand New Zealand 1st innings T. Latham c P. Jayawardene b Lakmal 6 H. Rutherford c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 37 K. Williamson b Prasad 69 R. Taylor b Pradeep 35 B. McCullum b Lakmal 0 J. Neesham c P. Jayawardene b Pradeep 15 B. Watling c Chandimal b Mathews 11 M. Craig c Mathews b Lakmal 7 D. Bracewell b Prasad 16 T. Southee c Sangakkara b Pradeep 0 T. Boult not out 16 Extras (lb-1 nb-5 w-3) 9 Total (all out, 55.1 overs) 221 Fall of wickets: 1-31 T. Latham,2-62 H. Rutherford,3-141 R. Taylor,4-142 B. McCullum,5-162 J. Neesham,6-181 B. Watling,7-182 K. Williamson,8-194 M. Craig,9-195 T. Southee,10-221 D. Bracewell Bowling S. Lakmal 17 - 2 - 71 - 3(nb-3) N. Pradeep 16 - 0 - 63 - 4(nb-1 w-2) D. Prasad 11.1 - 1 - 50 - 2(nb-1 w-1) A. Mathews 9 - 3 - 29 - 1 R. Herath 2 - 0 - 7 - 0 Sri Lanka 1st innings D. Karunaratne c Neesham b Boult 16 K. Silva b Bracewell 5 K. Sangakkara not out 33 L. Thirimanne c B. McCullum b Bracewell 0 A. Mathews c Watling b Southee 15 P. Jayawardene c Neesham b Bracewell 6 Extras (lb-1 nb-2) 3 Total (for 5 wickets, 25.4 overs) 78 Fall of wickets: 1-18 D. Karunaratne,2-25 K. Silva,3-29 L. Thirimanne,4-58 A. Mathews,5-78 P. Jayawardene To bat: D. Chandimal, R. Herath, D. Prasad, N. Pradeep, S. Lakmal Bowling T. Boult 7 - 1 - 18 - 1 T. Southee 9 - 2 - 30 - 1 D. Bracewell 7.4 - 1 - 23 - 3(nb-2) J. Neesham 2 - 0 - 6 - 0 Referees Umpire: Steve Davis Umpire: Richard Illingworth TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford Match referee: Chris Broad