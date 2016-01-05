Jan 5 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at stumps on the fourth day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Tuesday in Cape Town, South Africa England 1st innings 629 for 6 decl (B. Stokes 258, J. Bairstow 150no, A. Hales 60, J. Root 50) South Africa 1st innings (Overnight: 353-3) D. Elgar c Compton b Stokes 44 S. van Zyl run out (Compton, Bairstow) 4 H. Amla b Broad 201 A. de Villiers c Anderson b Finn 88 F. du Plessis c Stokes b Anderson 86 T. Bavuma not out 102 Q. de Kock c Anderson b Broad 5 C. Morris c Root b Finn 69 K. Rabada not out 2 Extras (b-4 lb-9 w-13) 26 Total (for 7 wickets declared, 211 overs) 627 Fall of wickets: 1-7 S. van Zyl,2-85 D. Elgar,3-268 A. de Villiers,4-439 H. Amla,5-439 F. du Plessis,6-449 Q. de Kock,7-616 C. Morris Did not bat: D. Piedt, M. Morkel Bowling J. Anderson 35 - 12 - 77 - 1 S. Broad 34 - 8 - 94 - 2(w-2) M. Ali 52 - 14 - 155 - 0 S. Finn 39 - 5 - 132 - 2(w-2) J. Root 20 - 4 - 54 - 0(w-5) B. Stokes 28 - 4 - 100 - 1(w-4) A. Hales 3 - 1 - 2 - 0 England 2nd innings A. Cook not out 8 A. Hales not out 5 Extras (nb-3) 3 Total (for no loss, 6 overs) 16 Fall of wickets: To bat: N. Compton, J. Root, J. Taylor, B. Stokes, J. Bairstow, M. Ali, S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Morkel 3 - 2 - 4 - 0(nb-1) K. Rabada 3 - 0 - 12 - 0(nb-2) Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle