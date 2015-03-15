March 15 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play in the World Cup match between Ireland and Pakistan on Sunday in Adelaide, Australia
Ireland Innings
W. Porterfield c Afridi b So. Khan 107
P. Stirling lbw b Adil 3
E. Joyce c U. Akmal b Riaz 11
N. O'Brien c U. Akmal b R. Ali 12
A. Balbirnie c Afridi b Sohail 18
G. Wilson c Riaz b So. Khan 29
K. O'Brien c Maqsood b Riaz 8
S. Thompson c U. Akmal b R. Ali 12
J. Mooney c U. Akmal b Riaz 13
G. Dockrell run out (S. Ahmed, Riaz) 11
A. Cusack not out 1
Extras (lb-2 w-10) 12
Total (all out, 50 overs) 237
Fall of wickets: 1-11 P. Stirling,2-56 E. Joyce,3-86 N. O'Brien,4-134 A. Balbirnie,5-182 W. Porterfield,6-189 G. Wilson,7-204 S. Thompson,8-216 K. O'Brien,9-230 J. Mooney,10-237 G. Dockrell
Bowling
So. Khan 10 - 0 - 44 - 2(w-2)
E. Adil 7 - 0 - 31 - 1(w-2)
R. Ali 10 - 0 - 48 - 2(w-2)
W. Riaz 10 - 0 - 54 - 3(w-3)
S. Afridi 10 - 0 - 38 - 0
H. Sohail 3 - 0 - 20 - 1(w-1)
Pakistan Innings
A. Shehzad c Joyce b Thompson 63
S. Ahmed not out 101
H. Sohail run out (Balbirnie, Dockrell) 3
Misbah-ul-Haq hit wkt b Cusack 39
U. Akmal not out 20
Extras (b-1 lb-1 w-13) 15
Total (for 3 wickets, 46.1 overs) 241
Fall of wickets: 1-120 A. Shehzad,2-126 H. Sohail,3-208 Misbah-ul-Haq
Did not bat: S. Maqsood, S. Afridi, W. Riaz, S. Khan, R. Ali, E. Adil
Bowling
A. Cusack 10 - 1 - 43 - 1(w-3)
J. Mooney 9 - 1 - 40 - 0(w-3)
S. Thompson 10 - 0 - 59 - 1(w-3)
G. Dockrell 6 - 0 - 43 - 0
K. O'Brien 10 - 0 - 49 - 0(w-1)
P. Stirling 1.1 - 0 - 5 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Marais Erasmus
Umpire: Ruchira Palliyaguruge
TV umpire: Simon Fry
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: Pakistan won by 7 wickets