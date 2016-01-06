Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa England 1st innings 629 for 6 decl (B. Stokes 258, J. Bairstow 150no, A. Hales 60, J. Root 50) South Africa 1st innings 627 for 7 decl (H. Amla 201, T. Bavuma 102no, A. de Villiers 88, F. du Plessis 86, C. Morris 69) England 2nd innings (Overnight: 16-0) A. Cook c de Kock b Rabada 8 A. Hales c Morris b M. Morkel 5 N. Compton c du Plessis b Piedt 15 J. Root b Morris 29 J. Taylor c Bavuma b Piedt 27 B. Stokes c M. Morkel b Piedt 26 J. Bairstow not out 30 M. Ali not out 10 Extras (lb-4 nb-5) 9 Total (for 6 wickets, 65 overs) 159 Fall of wickets: 1-17 A. Cook,2-19 A. Hales,3-55 J. Root,4-85 N. Compton,5-115 B. Stokes,6-116 J. Taylor To bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn Bowling M. Morkel 16 - 7 - 26 - 1(nb-3) K. Rabada 13 - 2 - 57 - 1(nb-2) C. Morris 12 - 4 - 24 - 1 D. Piedt 18 - 8 - 38 - 3 D. Elgar 6 - 2 - 10 - 0 Referees Umpire: Aleem Dar Umpire: Bruce Oxenford TV umpire: Rod Tucker Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle Result: Draw