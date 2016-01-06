Jan 6 (Infostrada Sports) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fifth and final day in the second Test between South Africa and England on Wednesday in Cape Town, South Africa
England 1st innings 629 for 6 decl (B. Stokes 258, J. Bairstow 150no, A. Hales 60, J. Root 50)
South Africa 1st innings 627 for 7 decl (H. Amla 201, T. Bavuma 102no, A. de Villiers 88, F. du Plessis 86, C. Morris 69)
England 2nd innings (Overnight: 16-0)
A. Cook c de Kock b Rabada 8
A. Hales c Morris b M. Morkel 5
N. Compton c du Plessis b Piedt 15
J. Root b Morris 29
J. Taylor c Bavuma b Piedt 27
B. Stokes c M. Morkel b Piedt 26
J. Bairstow not out 30
M. Ali not out 10
Extras (lb-4 nb-5) 9
Total (for 6 wickets, 65 overs) 159
Fall of wickets: 1-17 A. Cook,2-19 A. Hales,3-55 J. Root,4-85 N. Compton,5-115 B. Stokes,6-116 J. Taylor
To bat: S. Broad, J. Anderson, S. Finn
Bowling
M. Morkel 16 - 7 - 26 - 1(nb-3)
K. Rabada 13 - 2 - 57 - 1(nb-2)
C. Morris 12 - 4 - 24 - 1
D. Piedt 18 - 8 - 38 - 3
D. Elgar 6 - 2 - 10 - 0
Referees
Umpire: Aleem Dar
Umpire: Bruce Oxenford
TV umpire: Rod Tucker
Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle
Result: Draw